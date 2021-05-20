Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD fully unveiled as a one-off concept

Opel’s been teasing us with an electric-powered, vintage-styled Manta since March with the Manta GSe ElektroMOD. Our previous report said we had no idea whether the Manta GSe will make it to production, but it seems we now have an answer.

Opel has officially revealed the Manta GSe ElektroMOD in all its retro-inspired glory. It not only looks good, but it kept our hopes of finally getting a factory-built restomod without the pain (and high costs) of sourcing an original donor car. However, Opel’s magnificent EV will remain a one-off concept. If we all send Opel some love (on social media or whatnot), maybe the German carmaker will reconsider?

“The Manta GSe impressively demonstrates the enthusiasm with which we build cars at Opel,” said Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller. “It combines our great Opel tradition with today’s commitment to emissions-free mobility for a very desirable, sustainable future.”

Opel claims the Manta GSe ElektroMOD is an answer to its growing community of enthusiasts who transform classic cars like the Manta into restomods with modern tech and improved designs. And in case you’re wondering, the MOD in ElektroMOD stands for change, MODifications, and a MODern sustainable lifestyle.

Under its muscular Cuda-esque hood, the Opel GSe ElektroMOD has a 104 kW electric motor sending 147 horsepower to the rear wheels. According to Opel, the driver “has the choice of manually shifting the original four-speed gearbox or simply engaging fourth gear and then driving automatically.” This modernized gearbox would be interesting to see in a production model, but it would be cool to manually row gears in a retro-inspired EV. Will it have a clutch pedal? Who knows!

Of course, it’s hard to talk about the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD without mentioning its genuine coupe body shape, with lines and curves harking back to the original 70s Manta. In the front, it has an innovative Pixel-Vizor front grille that displays text graphics to pedestrians and other vehicles on the road. Integrated into the grille display are the LED daytime running lamps and LEd headlights. At the rear, the three-dimensional taillights resemble the rocket boosters in a fighter jet.

Oh, and how could we miss those gorgeous 17-inch Ronal alloy wheels and sporty, low profile tires? Inside, the Opel Manta GSe surrounds the driver and passengers with Alcantara and matt gray door panels. New tech features include dual 12-inch and 10-inch screens for the instrument panel and infotainment system and a Marshall Bluetooth box to handle the driving tunes.

Powering all this wonderment is a 31 kWh battery pack, providing enough juice for 125 miles (200 kilometers) of range. It has a 9.0 kWh onboard charger for single-phase and three-phase charging, enough power to replenish the batteries in under four hours.

On a rather blissful note, the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD may or may not make it to production. Please make it, Opel, and give it an under $25k price tag while you’re at it.

