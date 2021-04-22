Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD teases innovative Pixel-Vizor front grille

Last March, Opel gave us a teaser of its latest Manta GSe ElektroMOD concept, an all-electric version of the brand’s popular sports coupe from the 1970s. The German carmaker is back to reveal more about its latest electric restomod, notably its unique Pixel-Vizor front grille that allows the car (and driver) to send animated messages to other road users.

“The Manta GSe ElektroMOD is the work of passionate designers, 3D modelers, engineers, technicians, mechanics, product and brand experts,” said Pierre-Olivier Garcia, Opel Global Brand Design Manager. “With the Manta GSe, we are building a bridge from the great Opel tradition to a very desirable sustainable future. This mixture of zeitgeist and modern is absolutely fascinating.”

Other EVs like the Mustang Mach-E and Kia EV6 have blanked-out grille designs, while others have illuminated units. Opel’s Pixel-Vizor front grille takes it further. It’s a digital screen spanning across the entire front of the vehicle. It can display a bevy of messages to communicate with pedestrians, onlookers, and other cars on the road.

In Opel’s video, you can see the car displaying “My German heart has been ELEKTRified,” “I am an ElektroMOD,” and “I am on a zero e-mission.” You can also see an animated manta ray gliding over the screen between the headlights. Yes, we’re talking about a concept vehicle, but we can’t see any reason why this feature won’t make it to production.

Opel utilized a Manta A model from its classic warehouse in creating the GSe ElektroMOD. If you’re old enough to remember, the original Manta was an iconic sports coupe with twin round headlights, a Hemi Cuda-esque hood, and a sporty two-door coupe silhouette.

Opel’s first electric car, the Elektro GT, debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1971 and is based on the Opel GT sports car from 1968. It came with a pair of Bosch electric motors and an all-electric range of only 27 miles. Despite this, it rockets from zero to 60 mph in under six seconds, pretty quick even by modern standards.

As you can see, Opel’s been dabbling with electrification since the early 70s, and it seems the incoming Manta GSe ElektroMOD is bridging the gap between the old and the new. We have no idea if this electric Manta is entering production, but there’s a glimmer of hope.

According to Opel, the Manta GSe ElektroMOD is getting its final touches at the company HQ in Rüsselsheim, Germany. It will also reveal the concept in all its glory this May 19, 2021. Until then, we’ll be back to share the deets.