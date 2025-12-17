14 Of The Best Stocking Stuffers You Can Find At Home Depot
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Great gifts come in small packages, especially if you're looking for stocking stuffers. If you're on stocking duty for the first time, ideally, these kinds of gifts should be easy finds that don't cost a lot and will put a smile on your loved ones' faces. They should be unique enough to make exploring a stocking feel like a bit of a treasure hunt, customized to each recipient's preferences and ensuring they never know what's coming next. Even better, stocking stuffers don't require wrapping, so there's no need to fear odd-shaped packaging.
Every year, Home Depot stocks lots of great gift options in its physical and digital aisles, and that includes stocking-sized gifts beyond its normal selection. From kids to kids at heart, you can find a stocking stuffer there for everyone on your list. In fact, we've put together a list of 14 stocking stuffers that are all well under $100, so you can stretch your shopping budget further.
Four-Pack Smart Plugs
Smart plugs are one of the most-often overlooked smart gadgets you can easily add to your home to make it a little more intelligent. They plug into normal outlets (so no extra wiring required) and connect to your home's Wi-Fi. From there, you can set up the smart plug's included app so you can control it remotely. For example, you can set up timers for your Christmas lights or schedule your fan or air purifier to turn on a few minutes before you arrive home.
Home Depot has this set of four Defiant indoor smart plugs for $32.98. That makes each plug $8.25, which makes it a pretty cost-effective option for a piece of smart technology. These plugs connect to Google Home and they can also be great for setting up new Alexa automations, so you can control whatever you plug into them with your voice or an app. There's no special installation required, and your recipient can start using them right out of the box.
Northern Sky Galaxy Light Projector
For the big dreamers in your family, there's nothing quite like bringing the beauty of the night sky indoors. Light projectors create a unique ambience in a room, creating a dazzling display of light patterns and shapes on the floors, walls, and ceilings. Many of these projectors let you customize your lighting setup, from colors to speed to patterns and more.
Home Depot has the Northern Sky Galaxy Light Projector for $9.88. It's an inexpensive gift option that's a safe bet for kids, teens, college students, and even adults who enjoy unique finds. The projector comes with a remote control so you can switch up light modes or brightness without getting up. The lighting effects create a swirling motion on ceilings and walls, splashing stars and galaxies all around you. It's a great addition to birthday parties, gamer setups, reading nooks, holiday get togethers, or even classrooms.
Personal Electric Hand Warmers
Those single-use hand warmers you can get in individually wrapped packages may seem like a good value until you add up how much you spend on them over the course of a season. Many only last for about 10 hours, and then you have to toss them. A better option is a hand warmer you can recharge and reuse. Sure, it costs more upfront, but it will pay for itself over time if it replaces all the single-use options.
These personal electric hand warmers are a great option if you frequently find yourself with cold hands. They have three different heat levels, so you can choose how much comfort you need. They run on rechargeable batteries and last for up to 14 hours, according to the manufacturer's specs, though that will likely vary depending on the heat level you're using. You can use them one at a time, or combine them for a bigger heater. For anyone who spends any length of time outdoors during the colder months, electric hand warmers are truly a game changer.
Ryobi Cordless Compact Detail Scrubber Kit
A cleaning tool might not scream "Super-fun stocking stuffer," but this Ryobi cordless compact detail scrubber kit is an exception. A little larger than the size of an electric toothbrush, this detail scrubber makes it easy to get into all those stubborn nooks and crannies where dirt and grime collect. It's cordless and runs on Ryobi's rechargeable USB lithium battery, which is a plus if your recipient has other Ryobi tools in this family. They can interchange the batteries between tools so they always have a backup.
The tool comes with a variety of cleaning brush heads suited for different tasks. There's a grout brush, a round brush, scouring pads, and more. It's also compatible with other Ryobi cleaning accessories, which are sold separately. This is definitely one of Ryobi's more niche power tools, but it cleans just about anything: bicycle tire spokes, car cupholders, tubs and showers, sinks, tile, fiberglass, windowsills, door tracks, grills, and more. You can get the tool, the brush head kit, a lithium battery, and a USB cable for under $50.
Black Wool Heated Socks
All socks are made to warm your feet, but some do a better job than others. Whether you're spending time this winter in the snow-covered North or sunny California, good socks are a must, and these black wool heated socks check the box.
On the outside they may look like regular socks, but inside there are heating panels that add an extra layer of toastiness to your tootsies. Each sock has its own battery pack, and each battery pack requires two AA batteries (so make sure you include four batteries with your gift). The battery pack can tuck into the sock to hold it in place. The manufacturer's specs say they can provide heat for up to four hours, which might be long enough to enjoy a day in the snow or an outdoor event. These heated socks are at Home Depot for $49.99 per pair.
See 'Ems Mini Bicycle Spoke Lights
If you're stuffing stockings for kids (or even a grown-up who has a bike), these colorful bike lights are a gift they won't see coming. Each pack includes four lights, one for each bicycle tire on each side. They attach directly to the bicycle spoke with no special installation or tools required. They're also weather-resistant and shock-resistant, so you can use them in all types of weather or terrain.
The lights twist to activate or turn off. When you're riding, they create colorful swirls around the tires that make the bicyclist easy to spot. Batteries run for up to 24 hours, and they're replaceable once they burn out. Even if you're not riding at night, these lights create a fun, unique effect that makes riding a bike even more fun. You can get a four-pack of the See 'Em Mini Bicycle Spoke Lights at Home Depot for $14.97.
Milwaukee Fastback Folding Utility Knife
Whether you're a hardcore craftsman or a DIY homeowner, Milwaukee is a tool brand people know. It's been around for ages, and its branding carries a certain weight. Much of Milwaukee's gear is better sized for under the tree, but this folding utility knife could be a great addition to a stocking.
This multipurpose utility knife builds some thoughtful features into its design. Along with a blade for cutting open boxes and packages, there's also a wire stripper and a gut hook. A metal extension adds a little extra protection so you don't accidentally release the blade. The onboard blade storage compartment lets you store up to five blades in case you need to change them out during a project. There's also a belt clip and a lanyard hole so you can attach it to your tool belt, tool case, or other tether. When you're done, you can fold the knife away for safe, compact storage. You can get the Milwaukee Fastback Folding Utility Knife for $16.97.
Ryobi 4V Cordless Screwdriver
There are plenty of people who already have a favorite screwdriver. It's such a common household tool that you almost hesitate to give one as a gift. But the Ryobi 4V cordless screwdriver might be a worthwhile exception. Manual screwdrivers are convenient in the fact that they're ready to use immediately, no charging required. But they take effort and grip strength. This cordless screwdriver changes the game a little.
This device runs on Ryobi's USB rechargeable lithium battery, and it's motorized so you can give your wrist a rest. All you have to do is make sure the battery is charged and that you have the right bit. This one is more compact than Ryobi's previous version, so it can fit in tighter spaces. Some might file it away among other Ryobi tools for beginners, but it's definitely worth a glance. There's no cord to get tangled or in the way while you work. It comes with two bits and a charging cable for $24.97, with the battery sold separately.
Husky Dual Power LED Rechargeable Flashlight
For some devices, you can never have too many. This is usually the case for multitools, work gloves, and all things gourmet food. It's also true for flashlights. Flashlights like this dual power one from Husky make one of the best stocking stuffers. It's compact and will easily fit into a stocking while leaving room for other treasures. It's also practical for everyone, no matter their age, profession, or personal preferences.
This flashlight is rechargeable, so there's no need to buy extra batteries. The bright LED light works well for home projects in dark corners or for finding your way outdoors. Six different light modes and an adjustable head act as both a spotlight and a floodlight. On a full charge, you can get up to 60 hours of runtime. There's also a battery level indicator on the flashlight so you can monitor how much power it uses and avoid being left in the dark. You can get the Husky dual power LED rechargeable flashlight for $24.97.
Philips Hue Lightbulb
Smart technology is becoming a popular gift-giving category, with options ranging from whole home smart systems to single devices like smart speakers and doorbells. Some smart home tech can feel like overkill, like hidden TV lifts and personalized audio-visual experiences. Even some of the practical, more affordable smart devices are risky as gifts, since many people already have things like smart speakers and doorbells, and don't need an abundance of these items. But among the affordable smart gadgets, one rules them all: the smart bulb. It's not over the top, it's affordable, and it's practical, and even if your recipient already has one, they can always find a place for another one.
The Philips Hue Lightbulb balances budget-friendly and practical with being easy to install and use. Users can customize colors and brightness and set up lighting schedules from their phones. Smart bulbs like the Philips Hue can set the mood for a room, double as a security device by turning on and off at predetermined times, and enjoy never coming home to darkness. The Philips Hue smart bulb is at Home Depot for $49.97.
ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer
A digital meat thermometer like this one from ThermoPro is one of those stocking stuffer gifts that feels small, but makes a big impact year-round. It solves a real problem fast. Nobody wants dry chicken or undercooked hamburgers. Digital meat thermometers take the guesswork out of cooking and grilling so you can enjoy your meals.
This gift will work for almost everyone. Weeknight cooks love it because dinner comes out right the first time. Hardcore grillers can nail that perfect level of doneness. Complicated meals, like turkey or roast, have a better chance of coming out juicy instead of dry. The digital read-out is clear and specific, and it takes just seconds to get a full read on how cooked your meat is. And the rotating display lets you see the numbers regardless of your angle (in other words, no glare). You can get the ThermoPro digital meat thermometer for $32.93.
Thermacell Rechargeable Outdoor Mosquito Repeller
During winter, being a feast for summer mosquitoes might be the furthest thing from your mind. You might be dreaming of pool days and backyard barbecues while you're wishing the cold away, but most of us don't think about the other things that come with those evenings outdoors, like pesky mosquitoes. Still, this Thermacell Rechargeable Outdoor Mosquito Repeller will get used eventually, and your recipient will appreciate it.
This small tabletop-sized device comes in four color schemes and uses a scent-free invisible repellent to keep mosquitoes away. Unlike torches or candles, the device is smoke-free and mess-free. It uses heat to activate its repellent and has a range of up to 20 feet. Each cartridge lasts up to 12 hours, and there's no need to deal with messy refills. The kit comes with the device, a charging cable, a built-in lithium ion battery, and one 12-hour refill cartridge for $29.97.
8-Pack Aluminum Flashlights
If you're stuffing a lot of stockings this holiday season, this colorful eight-pack of flashlights is a sweet deal. These palm-sized aluminum flashlights are useful for everyone on your list and will easily fit into a stocking with room to spare. Each pack includes eight flashlights in a wide range of colors: black, red, light blue, dark blue, orange, gray, green, and pink.
They may be small, but they work like a charm, earning 4.7 stars out of 5 on Home Depot's website, with 96% of customers recommending them. They're lightweight, so they won't weigh you down. A wrist lanyard is attached to the end to minimize drops or slips. They're a good size to store in a glove compartment, console, backpack, kitchen drawer, or anywhere else where you might need a quick light within arm's reach. Each eight-pack is $17.97, making each flashlight about $2.25. Even better, the pack includes 24 heavy-duty AAA batteries, saving you one less thing to buy.
SlimPro Pocket Juice Power Bank
Some stocking stuffer gifts instantly prove their worth. Everyone has had that "Oh no!" moment when their phone hits one percent battery at the worst possible time. A power bank can save the day when they need it the most. Even better, this gift works for literally everyone: parents, teens, friends, colleagues, grandparents, neighbors, and teachers.
Power banks, like this Slim Pro Pocket Juice Power Bank from Tzumi at Home Depot, feel thoughtful because they're so practical. They're compatible across devices, whether you're Team iPhone or Team Android. They solve a real problem without a lot of prepping and planning. Charge it, toss it in your bag or car, and use it when you need to. They're small and lightweight, so taking them on the go is usually not an issue. There's no learning curve to use them; they just work. You can get this slim power bank for $16.98.
How we chose these Home Depot stocking stuffers
The word "best" is highly subjective, and it can be hard to square with differing personal preferences, budgets, age ranges, and other criteria. For our purposes with this list, we chose to interpret it this way:useful items that are small enough to fit in a stocking and available at Home Depot, for well under $100. After all, if you're not interested in practical gifts, why are you shopping for presents at Home Depot? These items may suit multiple people on your holiday shopping list, and many are either universal or specific enough that you won't have to wonder if they have one already.
If you're already doing some of your bigger shopping at Home Depot, these stocking stuffers are easy finds that will help you check off more of your list.