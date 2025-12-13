5 Last Minute Gift Ideas From Home Depot
Home improvement stores rarely make the list when it comes to purchasing holiday gifts. It's a shame, too, but of all the items I've personally purchased over the last half a decade, the ones I seem to use most often (and the ones that I'll probably keep the longest) tend to come from hardware stores anyway. In any case, hardware stores are a great place to shop for gifts, since virtually every homeowner can use a new tool for their home garage. Even inexpensive things can still be worth the time and pay for themselves in the long term after plenty of use.
So, if you're struggling to figure out a gift for a loved one, why not take a trip to Home Depot? Not only do they house a vast array of tools and other supplies, but Home Depot also owns several other companies, including Blinds.com and The Company Store, providing you with numerous options when shopping for gifts if you decide to do it online. Home Depot also has a variety of Christmas decorations, which can make for nice gifts as well. I own a fake Christmas tree that I purchased from Home Depot, and the C6 lights that currently hang from gutters were also purchased there.
If you're having some trouble brainstorming ideas for what to buy from there, we have some tips that might help. Here are some good last-second gift ideas from Home Depot that would make for excellent gifts.
Ryobi One+ 18V 6-tool combo kit
When I first purchased a home, a tool combo kid would've been an outstanding gift. The first month after I moved in, I actually did buy myself a power drill so that I could drill holes in a built-in bookshelf to install Philips Hue lights. There are many such tool combos available at Home Depot, but for gifting, we think the Ryobi One+ Cordless six-tool combo is the way to go. Ryobi has a pretty good reputation among homeowners, and you can find all sorts of Ryobi tools at Home Depot, since that's where they are exclusively sold.
This six-tool combo comes with everything I would personally want in a tool kit. You get the staples like the cordless drill and impact driver, which are useful all the time. Ryobi also includes the handy reciprocating saw and multi-tool, which are also good for DIY homeowner projects. Finally, the circular saw is included as well. The combo also comes with two batteries, a charger, and a bag in case you want to carry them around.
This pretty much sizes up the basic tool kit of a newly minted homeowner, so if the person you're shopping for just bought a house or moved into a house, this is a perfectly reasonable option. If you have another $30, Ryobi also has a Drill and Impact Driver Bit Kit that'll pair very well with the drill and impact driver. I own a smaller Ryobi driver kit, and I've now had it for six years.
Blackstone 2-Burner Outdoor Griddle
If you or someone you care about has been bitten by the cooking bug, a grill is an outstanding gift idea. There are a ton of grills to choose from, including smokers, electric grills, charcoal grills, and gas grills. Any grill is a reasonable option, and you should probably buy one that your giftee prefers. If you're at a complete loss about what kind of grill to get them, a Blackstone 2-Burner Outdoor Griddle is about as neutral a choice as it gets. It satisfies the urge to cook outside while being easy to use and easy to clean.
The reason we're suggesting a Blackstone griddle specifically is that they are quite popular on short video platforms like TikTok or YouTube Shorts. The ability to cook whole meals on a single cooktop while still getting fresh air is nice, and unlike conventional grills, you can cook stuff like eggs on these things without the need for an add-on or another pan. There are variants of the Blackstone with more burners, but a 2-burner version is a good mixture of size and value.
Should your giftee already own such a grill, another good idea for last-minute gifts that you can get at Home Depot are grill accessories. That can include anything from a new pair of tongs to a grill cover. Heck, I'd even be cool with it if someone bought me a bag of charcoal for my Weber grill, as it's an inexpensive gift that I'll actually use.
Any individual power tool
Tool combo packs are a neat idea, but you can also buy an individual power tool and achieve a similar effect. This is much easier in some respects, as you can simply browse your giftee's garage, see what they have, and buy them something that isn't on the shelf. Since power tools typically use the same battery within the same brand, you'll generally want to stick with what your loved one already owns. For example, if they have Milwaukee power tools, you should buy them a Milwaukee power tool.
Home Depot has a pretty good deal going on power tools for the 2025 holiday season. Several brands are hosting a buy-one-get-one-free offer on power tools. Ryobi and Ridgid are promising a free tool with the purchase of another tool, while Milwaukee and DeWalt are giving customers the option of getting a free tool or a free battery with a purchase. The links in the prior sentence will take you to each set of deals for you to browse.
The idea here is that you can buy someone a gift and get a free tool or battery with it, which you can then also give them to make it look like you bought them two gifts. Alternatively, you can buy a gift for someone else and score yourself a free tool or battery in the process. Either way, this is a pretty good deal and can add quite a bit of value to your gift (or to yourself).
Any sort of storage
Functional gifts are underrated and while something basic like storage may sound like a boring pick, there are plenty of neat storage solutions at Home Depot that are a hair above your basic shelving unit. This is a bit tougher to shop for since it largely depends on what your giftee already owns. For example, I personally own three steel wire shelving units that I use for tools in the garage and cleaning supplies in my basement. So, another shelf wouldn't be a great gift for me.
The good news is that Home Depot sells all kinds of storage things, so your options are huge here. The aforementioned shelves probably aren't the best idea, but something like a pegboard might be pretty cool to receive as a gift, especially if the person doesn't have one. If you're up for spending a little more, a workbench with a built-in toolbox is also a fairly nice gift, especially since those can last decades with proper use and care.
The sky is the limit here, and the best part is that there are storage solutions at every price range. You can get someone a cute little toolbox (my wife loves these things) for $20 that you can use to store anything, like art supplies on a desk, or a massive tool chest for over $1,000 to store a whole garage's worth of tools. Storage is neat that way, in that you can use it to store just about anything.
Accessories and stocking stuffers
Hardware stores can get pretty expensive very quickly, and maybe you're just looking for something small. Home Depot has plenty of little items on the store shelves that'll help with this, too. In some ways, some of the less expensive items at hardware stores make for superior gifts to cheap baubles purchased elsewhere. This is just my opinion, but I'd rather get a fresh set of reciprocating saw blades or a very nice tape measure over a little $20 Bluetooth desk lamp that doesn't sound very good and ceases working after a year.
In any case, there are tons of options here, from a set of hand tools to a 50-foot laser level, and even a drill drive kit. None of these options is overly expensive and will serve its new owners well for quite a long time. If you shop online, Home Depot has several stocking stuffer lists that include everything from USB rechargeable head lamps to 100% waterproof thermometers for indoor and outdoor cooking.
Even if you don't have any ideas going in, browsing these lists can help you brainstorm, and brainstorming is usually one of the hardest parts of gift shopping. There are literally thousands of things that cost under $100, and just finding out what they are can be half the battle. Home Depot has whole aisles of stuff that would make for an excellent, small stocking stuffer, so if you're flummoxed, visit a store and just walk around.
Or pick something else entirely
For this list, we mostly chose items that would be most commonly purchased at Home Depot. After all, the store sells things like smart thermostats, Bluetooth speakers, and even streaming sticks like the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Those items are usually ones that we would usually recommend that you buy elsewhere, because they can usually be found for cheaper. If you're headed to Home Depot to shop for gifts, you'll likely get the best deals when you shop for the things that are in Home Depot's wheelhouse, like tools and similar items. This list of items is aimed at new homeowners or someone who recently got into DIY; The kind of person who would benefit the most from a Home Depot gift.
Additionally, there is no shame in throwing in the towel and settling for a gift card. Gift cards have an unearned reputation for being impersonal. If you're shopping for someone who would love a power tool but you don't know what kind to get them, then a gift card is an excellent and thoughtful gift. For starters, that lets the person pick out the items they actually want and they get the joy of going to the store with what amounts to free money to get the things they want. So, if the list above didn't help you decide anything, then by all means, pick up a Home Depot gift card.