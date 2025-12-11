Your Amazon Fire TV Stick Is About To Lose Access To All Of These Streaming Apps

The vanilla streaming experience for Amazon Fire TV users is changing in a lot of ways in the near future. AI, piggybacking atop the next-gen Alexa+ assistant, is adding a whole bunch of new features. The company has also started migrating its new hardware to the Linux-based VegaOS foundations. But in its bid to rethink the film and TV experience, Amazon is also plugging some loopholes. Pirated content happens to be one of the long-standing issues that Amazon is finally trying to fix — for good — starting with the bread-and-butter Fire TV Stick.

To begin, Amazon is cutting down on a wide range of apps that have allowed users to illegally view movies and TV content that is available on other streaming platforms with a subscription attached to it. Now, these apps are not usually available via official app stores, including Amazon's own. However, thanks to the underlying Android architecture, users have been able to side-load these streaming apps that often host films and TV shows that are otherwise available to stream or rent on other legitimate services.

The clampdown on these illicit streaming apps on the Fire TV Stick will take effect following a software update. Notably, Amazon will not only block apps that have been installed from other sources, but will also comb through its own official store to remove such applications. A report from BGR notes that Stremio, Magis, and CyberFlix could be among the first wave of apps to experience the purge for facilitating pirated content streaming. Amazon hasn't shared an official list of all the apps that it's blocking, but it's going to be a long-drawn-out battle against bad actors who keep building new resources that host pirated content.