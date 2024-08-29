What Happened To Fmovies?

FMovies, one of the biggest internet repositories for pirated entertainment content, has been taken down by authorities. The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) worked with Hanoi police to end the operations of FMovies and its affiliated sites, which have been operating in Vietnam since 2016. In addition to FMovies, the authorities have also clamped down on "bflixz," "flixtorz," "movies7," "myflixer," and "aniwave." These sites collectively drew over 6.7 billion visits in just over a year, averaging about 374 million visits per month. For comparison, by the end of 2024's second quarter, one of the must-have streaming services, Netflix, had over 277 million subscribers.

In addition to a network of sites, which ACE notes was "the largest piracy ring in the world," the local police also shunted the operations of a video hosting service named Vidsrc, which was supposedly run by the same bad actors and served hundreds of other piracy outposts on the worldwide web. TorrentFreak reported that Fmovies became inaccessible earlier this year in July.

"We took down the mothership here," Charles Rivkin, chief of ACE, told Variety. ACE, which counts executives from Apple, Netflix, Sony, Paramount, Universal, and Warner Bros. as members of its governing board, worked with the Ministry of Public Security and the Hanoi Municipal Police to bust the services of FMovies. Following a lawsuit, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida ordered FMovies to pay $218,200 in damages to media conglomerate ABS-CBN back in 2017. But the piracy site continued operating, as usual.

