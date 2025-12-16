5 Underappreciated Classic Models From The Early Days Of Volkswagen

The dark history of Volkswagen started on May 28, 1937, when the German government, controlled by Adolf Hitler of the Nazi Party, founded an auto company that was soon renamed as Volkswagenwerk, or The People's Car Company. The original People's Car, designed by Ferdinand Porsche, was intended to cruise across Hitler's soon-to-be-built German Autobahn system at an original cost of under 1,000 Reich marks, the equivalent of $140 at that time. Unfortunately, Hitler also started World War II right after the prototype of the first Volkswagen vehicle had been shown to the public at the 1939 Berlin Auto Show. The People's Car would have to wait.

When the war ended, the British had Volkswagen resume production of what we know today as the original Volkswagen Beetle in 1945, followed by the Transporter/Microbus in 1950. Volkswagen began exporting the Beetle to the U.S., its first export market, in 1949, making it a leader in the reconstruction of post-war Germany. And the rest is history, with a wide variety of Volkswagen vehicles being shipped to our shores, with some even being produced in the U.S. and also coming from factories in other countries.

Let's take a look a some of the underappreciated classic models from the early days of Volkswagen, presented in chronological order. Some you may have seen, others perhaps not. They are all part of the history of a car company that started as a wing of the Nazi Party, but became a global automotive powerhouse that ships and produces cars all over the world.