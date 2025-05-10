Who Founded Volkswagen? The Dark History Behind One Of The World's Biggest Automakers

Volkswagen was born from Adolf Hitler's desire to produce an affordable car for the masses. Dubbed the "German People's Car," the Volkswagen was proposed to be sold for only 990 Reichsmarks, roughly one-third to half the cost of the cheapest Opels and Hanomags on the market at the time. When the car's development began in 1934, it was headed by the Reich Auto­motive Industry Association (RDA). The organization enlisted the help of Ferdinand Porsche, and together they were able to produce the first prototype a year later.

Testing on three prototypes finished in 1936, and in January 1937 the German Labour Front took over the project. This Nazi worker's rights organization then founded the Gesellschaft zur Vorbereitung des Deutschen Volkswagens (Corporation to prepare the way for the German People's Car), which later rebranded as Volkswagenwerk GmbH. Under this structure, a manufacturing plant was built in Wolfsburg with the goal of producing 1.5 million vehicles, but World War II broke out before it could make a single one. The Wolfsburg plant quickly shifted from manufacturing the people's car to churning out supplies and vehicles for the German military.

It produced the Kübelwagen, a military utility vehicle, and provided the German Air Force with wooden drop tanks and wings. Much of this work was done by forced laborers: prisoners of war, women from Poland and other occupied territories, and inmates from Nazi concentration camps. There were roughly 20,000 such workers who suffered from racial discrimination, food scarcity, disease outbreaks, and the constant threat of captor violence. After Germany's surrender, Allied troops liberated the plant's workers and put an end to the factory's military production, and the people's car later came to the United States in 1949 as the Beetle.

