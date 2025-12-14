2025's Most Powerful Militaries, Ranked

Nation-states blend diplomacy with hard power to pursue their strategic interests abroad. One of the greatest military and diplomatic adversaries the U.S. deals with today is China. The United States and China clash in several areas, especially Taiwan and the South China Sea.

China's "nine-dash line" envisions a sprawling maritime territory, and the nation is consistently engaged in activities to realize this vision. American foreign policy tools aimed at countering this desire include a partnership with Australia to supply mission-critical nuclear submarine technology to the ally (something that has angered another good friend in France).

China and the U.S. are considered the most powerful militaries on the planet, and Russia, despite its modest performance in the Ukraine war, remains a formidable military power. But there are dozens of other extremely well-armed nations that demand consideration, too.