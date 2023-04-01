The French Maritime Patrol Plane Capable Of Flying For 18 Hours

French military aviation history is littered with innovative designs and exciting aircraft. In 1956, the NATO Council agreed on the necessity for an anti-submarine aircraft that could patrol the open waters from a high altitude and over a wide range.

The U.S. Navy used the S-2 Grumman Tracker since 1954, but shifted to the S-3A Viking in 1974. Before this superior submarine hunter was a concept, however, Bréguet Aviation produced a French patrol aircraft that could endure long flight hours, making near-constant observation over maritime battlefields possible. It served in a number of crucial roles, but its most impressive feat, by far, was the 18-hour mission window and almost 5,000 mile range that the aircraft could provide.

So valuable was the Bréguet Br 1150 Atlantique (Atlantic) that the NATO armaments committee selected it in 1959, over 30 other options. The initial order in 1963 was for 20 of these aircraft to serve the French and 20 to go to Germany's armed forces. Another 20 made for 60 total. Eventually Italy and the Netherlands ordered the Atlantic too.