5 Of The Newest French-Made Jet Fighters, Ranked By Top Speed

The United States owns the two largest air forces in the world — the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy. The F-22 and F-35 fighters, developed in collaboration between the military and American defense contractors, represent the most advanced air superiority platforms available. Yet while those fifth-generation fighters capture much of the media glory, the workhorse of the world's air forces has been the fourth-generation fighter aircraft. In this category, the U.S. has competition.

European countries and blocs have maintained air forces in support of self-defense and Cold War strategy since the end of the Second World War. France is one of the few nations on the planet that can produce and operate its own jet fighters. It is also the only other nation in the world that operates a nuclear aircraft carrier, even if the Charles de Gaulle isn't exactly getting younger. France cares about its military capabilities, and fielding an air force is one of them.

In the wake of World War II, France began exploring jet technology alongside the Soviet Union, Great Britain, and the United States. The Dassault MD 450 Ouragan, the first French jet fighter to enter production, performed its maiden flight in 1949 and went operational in 1955. In the decades since the French have established a fine tradition in the military and civil aviation sectors. With much discussion in the news about the global role of the F-35, we take a visit to our French friends to examine some of the newest jet fighters sent aloft from French fields, ranked by speed.