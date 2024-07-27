All About The Charles De Gaulle Aircraft Carrier And Which Planes It Carries

The Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier has been proudly serving the French Navy since 2001. While there is a replacement in mind for the French carrier, the Charles de Gaulle will remain in service for decades. American nuclear carriers — France is the only other country with a nuclear aircraft carrier– can typically stay out at sea for two decades before returning to port to refuel, although the French carrier underwent a refuel only six years after her initial deployment. It was much more than a refuel, though, as it also updated the vessel with more modern technology, including new propellers that let it reach a speed of 27 knots.

As a nuclear-powered carrier, the Charles de Gaulle has two nuclear K15 pressure water reactors (PWR). If the ship were to continuously travel at 25 knots, it could go without needing a refuel for five years. The 38,000 ton ship's overall length of 858 feet (261.5 meters) and 211 foot (64.36 meters) beam gives the carrier enough space to carry up to 40 different airframes and house 1,700 crewmembers, 550 of which are part of the air crew. It might be smaller than its American counterparts, but it has done an outstanding job serving as France's sole aircraft carrier for 23 years and will continue to do so until the country's next-generation carrier is ready for duty.