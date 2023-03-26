The Incredible Features Of The First French Fighter Jet With Modern Weapons

France's military history is long and full of heroism. In the modern age of warfare, France has remained an unflinching ally of the United States and other western nations. In the wake of World War II, France quickly joined the U.S., Britain, and nine other countries as founding members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in 1949.

Since then, French military preparedness has been a key focus for the nation. This should come as no surprise, given the ease with which the Nazi armed forces were able to decimate the French army, one that France 24's Stéphanie Trouillard calls "one of the most powerful in the world," at the time of its defeat.

In speaking with historian Michaël Bourlet, it becomes clear that French defeat came as a result of backwards thinking after the previous war. "Commanders were too focused on lessons from the First World War; they couldn't think about the actual war they had to wage in the present. They were unable to adapt," Bourlet tells Trouillard.

Adaptation and preparation are therefore central in ongoing national defense efforts. This can be seen in the adoption of the first combat jet that was entered into French service: the Super-Étendard. This fighter aircraft was the first French military jet sporting inertial navigation/attack systems, and replaced the Crusader, Étendard IV, and Alizé aircrafts in the French military arsenal.