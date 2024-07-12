Here's When The Charles De Gaulle Aircraft Carrier Is Going To Be Replaced

When it comes to nuclear aircraft carriers, America operates the bulk of them. But France is the only other country to have a nuclear-powered carrier at its disposal. While France's flagship carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, is nowhere near the age of America's oldest carrier still in service, it will get close before it's finally decommissioned. Navy vessels can last for decades before they need to be replaced by a more modern and up-to-date ship. Some countries will go as far as extending the life of existing ships, America included, when it's necessary.

France first launched the Charles de Gaulle in 1994 and commissioned it in 2000. Unlike American nuclear carriers that only need to refuel every couple of decades, the Charles de Gaulle returned to its home port for a refit and refueling in 2007. It received another overhaul and refit in 2017, and this one increased its lifespan to keep it in service until 2038.

The Charles de Gaulle is a fully capable carrier and kind of the shining gem of France's Navy. It crews around 1,200 sailors and carries 40 aircraft. France is working diligently to have another aircraft carrier ready to replace it by the time it's ready to retire.