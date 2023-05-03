This Incredible Jet-Powered VTOL Is The Only One Of Its Kind

When someone mentions vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) jet aircraft, the Harrier "Jump Jet" immediately springs to mind — and with good reason. The AV-8B Harrier is a proven ground-attack aircraft that was indispensable to the United States in both Gulf Wars and other NATO conflicts. What the Harrier lacks is the ability to carry cargo or people, aside from its pilots.

In the 1960s, West German aircraft manufacturer Dornier built its own little-known VTOL jet, and this one could transport people — 36 of them, to be exact. The project, called the "Do-31," was undertaken with the encouragement of the German Air Force, who was concerned that an attack on its airfields by the nearby Soviet Bloc could render traditional aircraft inoperative. Germany was looking for a high-capacity workhorse that could be stored and flown from unconventional locations, potentially including the nation's famous Autobahn roadways.

The Do-31 utilized a vectored-thrust Rolls-Royce Pegasus engine similar to the Harrier's, except the Do-31 required a pair of them to the Harrier's one. The main engines were mounted in traditional under-wing nacelles like modern jet turbofans. Each wing tip housed an additional four Rolls-Royce RB162 engines, specially created for the Do-31.

These eight small supplementary engines not only provided the additional thrust that the Do-31 required to take off, but also doubled as a safety precaution in case of a main engine failure.

[Featured image by Clemens Vasters via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]