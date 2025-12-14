The Top Tech Trends We Expect To See In 2026

The world of tech is always one of the fastest-paced. New ideas and solutions are proposed to revolutionize the way consumers interact with the world around them every day across every sector. For instance, artificial intelligence has ushered in one of the most volatile eras of technological evolution since the dot-com bubble at the turn of the century, and the wheel of innovation doesn't appear to be slowing any time soon.

The evidence of this evolutionary strength is in the S&P 500 index; more specifically, the lopsided composition of its stocks' earnings. Although the index comprises the largest companies in the world by market cap, a new trend has appeared in the market. As of Q2 2025, the Mag 7 (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla) saw their earnings grow by 26% year-on-year, compared to just 1% for the rest of the index.

Advancements in AI have kept the industry booming. Given the breakneck speeds at which AI has progressed, it stands to reason that AI will shape the landscape of the broader technological economy by the end of 2026. Machine learning is already reshaping everything around us today, and we can expect that to continue. Now, we don't have a crystal ball, but here are our predictions of the emerging tech trends we expect to see by next year.