Digital Twins Explained: How This Groundbreaking Tech Could Predict Health Risks Early

When the Apollo 13 spacecraft embarked on its lunar landing mission on April 11, 1970, the concept of a digital twin was yet to be conceived. Three days into the journey, the mission took an unexpected turn when a routine stirring of the oxygen tanks on board led to a catastrophic explosion.

After running some diagnostic tests, the NASA team discovered that an oxygen tank explosion had critically damaged an engine. Worse, the damaged spacecraft was venting precious oxygen into space, spelling likely doom for the astronauts onboard — Jim Lovell, Fred Haise, and Jack Swigert. The spacecraft was over 200,000 miles from Earth, well beyond the reach of any terrestrial or physical intervention. The diagnosis and repair of the damage would have to be accomplished solely with what the crew had on board.

NASA had fifteen simulators used for training and mission planning. While rudimentary compared to NASA's latest simulators built by Boeing, they could be connected by up to 10 digital computers and the setup was the cutting edge of technology in 1970. It also had command module pilot Ken Mattingly, who had been replaced on the mission due to exposure to rubella. Mattingly, the backup crew, and hundreds of NASA engineers took to the simulators to replicate the conditions aboard. Running several hypothetical missions, many of which resulted in fatalities for the simulated crew, the team managed to bring Apollo 13 back to Earth safely.

It wouldn't be until 2005 that what NASA accomplished with the simulators received a name — the digital twin (DT) concept.