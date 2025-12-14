3 Soundbars Under $500 That Are High Quality, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Soundbars are a great way to improve your movie and TV-watching experience. While modern TVs generally all have built-in speakers, they're often not that good. This is mainly because of how thin our TVs are these days; while their sleek designs undoubtedly look good and fit into any living room, this design language comes at the expense of speaker quality. There simply isn't enough room in a modern TV's chassis for a good set of speakers that offer full, rich sound. What we're left with is oftentimes a tinny, uninspiring mess.

That, of course, is where soundbars come into the picture. There are all manner of soundbar products out there, from smart soundbars featuring voice control to more dedicated soundbars meant for PC and console gaming. Unfortunately, they're not always affordable, with some premium solutions potentially costing $1,000 or more.

Thankfully, you don't have to spend that much to get decent sound. Most major soundbar brands offer products under $500 that strike a good balance between quality and cost, without the compromises of ultra-budget offerings. Here are a few solid choices, based on Consumer Reports' rankings.