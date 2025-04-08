8 Smart Soundbars That Will Upgrade Your Home Entertainment System

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying a soundbar is one of the easiest ways to upgrade your home entertainment system. Built-in TV speakers are notoriously awful, so even if you don't spring for a top-of-the-line, crazy expensive soundbar system, you'll notice an improvement over your TV's likely unexceptional speakers.

Advertisement

In today's world, it's handy to seek out a smart soundbar for your home entertainment setup so you can easily control volume and give commands via voice. The term "smart soundbar" is a bit vague, as a simple Bluetooth soundbar could be considered smart by some, but in this article, I specifically looked for soundbars that feature built-in voice assistant support in order to consider it as one of the best smart soundbars you can buy.

The most popular voice assistant you can find built into a soundbar is Amazon Alexa, but I found a few with built-in support for Google Assistant. For those hoping to find a soundbar with built-in Siri, you'd be out of luck. Many soundbars are compatible with Siri, meaning you can use a smart speaker, hub, or an iPhone with Siri to give commands, but you won't be able to give commands directly through the soundbar.

Advertisement

Let's dive into the eight smart soundbars that earned a spot on this list.