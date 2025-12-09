15 Of The Most Complicated Cars Ever Made

A complete list of most complicated cars ever made is vast and littered with famously over-engineered vehicles. Consider the Aston Martin Lagonda and its 16-week build saga or the McLaren P1's full complement of F1-derived active aerodynamics. To be clear, we're talking about cars that make overall complexity a calling card, not just those with bewildering engine designs — though there is some overlap. These are automobiles that seem to have been designed by engineers determined to cram every available technology into a single car, simply to make it all work.

To define complicated in this case, we've tried to cover the gamut. From bespoke barely street-legal exotica like the Mustang GTD with its "treasure chest" suspension display to automotive goofballs like the GMC Envoy XUV with its moonshot retracting roof. Also, did you know Mazda once made a 626 with four-wheel steering (4WS)? Me neither. There's a trace of Rube Goldberg in each one of these rides, but as any enthusiast will tell you, that's part of what makes them so worth your time.