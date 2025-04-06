Why Did Volvo Discontinue The V60? Possible Reasons, Explained

In an age where even the long-lived Subaru Outback is swapping its wagon silhouette for SUV looks, you could very well say that wagons have become an endangered species in the automotive space. And now with Volvo officially confirming it has taken the V60 Polestar Engineered plug-in hybrid off sale in the U.S., you can add it to the list of victims that have fallen prey to the wagon cull. An announcement published on the Volvo site reads, "The V60 Polestar Engineered plug-in hybrid is no longer available as a new vehicle in the U.S."

So far, there's no indication of when or if the discontinued V60 PHEV might return at some point in the future. However, if a Volvo wagon is high on your list, you'll want to take a look at either the V60 Cross Country or V90 Cross Country, which will both remain available to U.S. consumers. Sadly, neither of those models is as powerful as the departed Polestar Engineered PHEV, which generates 455 total horsepower and 523 pound-feet of torque from a hybrid setup consisting of a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a rear-mounted electric motor.

By comparison, the 2025 V60 Cross Country makes 247 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque from its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, while the Volvo V90 Cross Country produces 295 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque thanks to a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder mill. While no official reasons were given by Volvo on its site for dropping the fast luxury wagon, we've explored some possible reasons for the company's decision to kill off the wagon.

