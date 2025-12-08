5 Biggest Excavators Ever Built (And What They're Used For)

Excavators are useful beasts, and almost impossible to displace in many situations all over the globe. Little else is quite so effective on the job at hand, whether that be shifting material, clearing land, digging, or even demolishing old and tired structures. Essentially, an excavator is like a Swiss Army Knife — a sort of jack of all trades in the various spaces they frequent, such as construction and mining sites.

Some excavators are best made small, so that they can be nimble enough for personal use. You don't need a 20-ton machine to help landscape your neighbor's garden. For example, something smaller will be far more practical. However, at the other end of the scale there exists some truly gargantuan machines, tasked with some of the heaviest duty jobs going. Primarily, these big excavators are used in mining applications, and they can shovel their way through countless tons of earth, coal, copper, and iron ore with relative ease day-in and day-out.

However, some are designed with different purposes in mind, and with a myriad of available functions, they can excel in other fields too, such as large scale construction work. Regardless of their differences, these are five of the largest excavators out there, based on their operating weights with front shovel attached in metric tons, as stated by the manufacturers. One thing they all share in common is the fact they are ludicrously huge, each tipping the scales considerably north of 500 tons. Entries have been ranked from the smallest first, with a wild card taking the top spot.