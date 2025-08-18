12 Of The Cummins Pickup Truck Engines With The Highest Horsepower

Cummins has been building pickup truck engines since 1989, which is when it first offered its legendary 359 cubic-inch inline-six engine known as the 6BT, often considered one of the best American diesel engines. Since being founded in 1919 by Clessie Cummins, the company has expanded greatly; now building the engines in one of three main plants in the U.S.: namely, the Jamestown factory in New York, the Rocky Mountain facility in North Carolina, and at the Columbus plant in Indiana. From those early days in 1989, to the latest 6.7-liter monster on sale today, Cummins' diesel engines for pickup trucks have come a really long way. Where the initial 6BT had 160 horsepower, the most modern offerings exceed 400; and also makes more than 1,000 lb-ft of torque from rather low RPMs.

Currently, Cummins engines are available across RAM's heavy-duty lineup, including the 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks for consumer use, as well as the 3500, 4500, and 5500 Chassis cab trucks designed for commercial applications. Additionally, readers may be interested to know that certain Ford and Nissan pickup trucks are also equipped with Cummins engines, even though the brand may be synonymous with RAM trucks. And while there are several rumors floating around the internet that Cummins may be coming out with a 7.2-liter engine for the 2026 RAM, these claims are yet to be substantiated. With all that said, here are 12 Cummins engines that power pickup trucks.