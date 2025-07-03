Where Are Cummins Engines Made And Who Owns The Company Today?

When you think about heavy-duty engines, one brand that stands out the most is Cummins. Its six-cylinder diesel is arguably one of the best American diesel engines. Additionally, Cummins engines have been used in a wide range of applications since Clessie Cummins founded Cummins Engine Company – now Cummins Inc. – in 1919, powering trucks, buses, construction equipment, and power generators. What started as a modest engine manufacturer in Columbus, Indiana, is now a Fortune 500 multinational corporation that is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Cummins has several manufacturing plants around the world. In the United States, the company's major production facilities include the Jamestown Engine Plant (JEP) in New York, the Rocky Mount Engine Plant (RMEP) in North Carolina, and the Columbus Midrange Engine Plant (CMEP) in Indiana. Outside the U.S., Cummins operates facilities, like the Darlington Engine Plant in the United Kingdom, and several production lines in India and China to serve both regional and international markets. In April 2024, Cummins also announced its new production line in Marktheidenfeld, Germany, which is focused on electrified technologies.

The brand is not held by a parent automotive company, so its ownership lies with its investors. However, it has partnered with major automakers over the years as part of its strategic alliances. At one point, Ford owned a minority stake in Cummins, approximately 10.8%, but their relationship ended in the late 1990s. Today, Cummins operates independently, with a diversified portfolio of products beyond engines.