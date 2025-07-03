Where Are Cummins Engines Made And Who Owns The Company Today?
When you think about heavy-duty engines, one brand that stands out the most is Cummins. Its six-cylinder diesel is arguably one of the best American diesel engines. Additionally, Cummins engines have been used in a wide range of applications since Clessie Cummins founded Cummins Engine Company – now Cummins Inc. – in 1919, powering trucks, buses, construction equipment, and power generators. What started as a modest engine manufacturer in Columbus, Indiana, is now a Fortune 500 multinational corporation that is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
Cummins has several manufacturing plants around the world. In the United States, the company's major production facilities include the Jamestown Engine Plant (JEP) in New York, the Rocky Mount Engine Plant (RMEP) in North Carolina, and the Columbus Midrange Engine Plant (CMEP) in Indiana. Outside the U.S., Cummins operates facilities, like the Darlington Engine Plant in the United Kingdom, and several production lines in India and China to serve both regional and international markets. In April 2024, Cummins also announced its new production line in Marktheidenfeld, Germany, which is focused on electrified technologies.
The brand is not held by a parent automotive company, so its ownership lies with its investors. However, it has partnered with major automakers over the years as part of its strategic alliances. At one point, Ford owned a minority stake in Cummins, approximately 10.8%, but their relationship ended in the late 1990s. Today, Cummins operates independently, with a diversified portfolio of products beyond engines.
Which vehicles are powered by Cummins engines?
Cummins engines have become the standard for many vehicles in the industry, especially in trucks. The company's legacy in light- and heavy-duty vehicle applications began to take shape in 1989, when the 5.9-liter 12-valve B-series inline-six turbodiesel engine debuted in the Dodge Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks. With its turbocharger and direct injection, it marked a milestone by becoming the first diesel pickup engine in North America to use such features. It also marked one of the best years for Cummins engines, according to fans.
That original 5.9-liter unit remained in production until 2007, when it was succeeded by the 6.7-lite turbodiesel. This engine continues to be used in the Ram Heavy Duty lineup, including the Ram 2500, 3500, 4500, and 5500 chassis cabs. Known for its impressive torque output — exceeding 1,000 lb-ft in recent models — the 6.7-liter Cummins is one of the key selling points for truck buyers who prioritize towing and hauling capabilities.
Cummins engines have also powered other brands. Between 2016 and 2019, the Nissan Titan XD was available with a 5.0-liter Cummins V8 turbodiesel, developed through a special collaboration between Cummins and Nissan. This engine delivered 310 horsepower and 555 lb-ft of torque, but it was discontinued due to lower-than-expected sales. Thus, Nissan no longer makes Cummins-powered pickup trucks. Aside from Nissan, Ford also equipped its medium-duty trucks, such as the F-650 and F-750, with Cummins engines, but then eventually transitioned to its in-house engines.