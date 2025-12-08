3 Things You Should Only Plug Into Your Computer's USB 3.0 Port (And One Thing You Shouldn't)

When you plug a hard drive into your PC, you're hoping to back up or transfer files as quickly as you can — unless you're some sort of masochist. However, one might be tempted to plug an old external HDD into a USB 2.0 port, thinking it won't make a difference because spinning disk drives are much slower than SSDs. Don't be fooled. One of the things you should know before buying an external hard drive is that HDDs may be slower, but they're not that slow. Take this Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive. It supports USB 3.0 and its maximum data transfer rate is 130 MB/s (megabytes per second), which translates to 1040 Mbps (megabits per second). That's more than double USB 2.0's ceiling of 480 Mbps. So plugging it into the correct USB-A port could literally double the speed of any file transfer.

SSDs are no exception. USB 3.0 maxes out at 5 Gbps, about three times that of the HDD we mentioned. Let's look at this 1TB SAMSUNG T9 Portable SSD and suppose for a second you only have a USB 3.0 port available. The Samsung can support up to 2,000 MB/s, which translates to 16,000 Mbps. USB 3.0 wouldn't be able to use its full speeds, but you could still get about a third of that with USB 3.0 at its maximum of 5 Gbps (5,000 Mbps).

Definitely plug a USB-C drive into a USB-C port first, that's obvious. But if the choice is between USB 2.0 and USB 3.0, give hard drives USB 3.0. A USB 3.0 port might be preferable if you're using an overloaded USB hub, where the shared bandwidth can slow down your hard drive.