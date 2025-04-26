Why Do Some USB Ports Have Lightning Bolts? Here's What It Means

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over the course of the three decades that the USB connectivity standard has existed, there have been so many variations and revisions of USB that finding the right cable or charger was more confusing than it needed to be. Finding the appropriate cable for fast charging once that became common was tricky enough, to say nothing of the many peripheral-side connectors that we've had to deal with, like Mini USB, Micro USB, USB Type-B, and USB Type-C. (To say nothing of the many different color-coded revisions of the computer/host-side USB Type-A connector.) As the 2020s go on, though, the computing/consumer electronics industries have increasingly relied on USB Type-C on both ends of the cable, making the process a lot more standardized and easy to deal with.

However, if you go shopping for USB Type-C cables, you may notice that some cables are clearly marked as being fully up-to-date USB Type-C cables rated for the newest standard with the highest speeds, USB4, while also carrying other markings as well. Most commonly, besides brand logos and specs for the cable, many of these cables include a lightning bolt logo on the connector. Where this gets confusing is that while this logo is indicative of a connectivity standard that's backward compatible with USB4 over USB Type-C and uses the same connector, this separate standard is not part of the USB spec itself. We're talking about Thunderbolt, Intel's standard (popularized by Apple, which has featured Thunderbolt connections on Macs for over a decade) that started separately from USB but has, since 2015, become intertwined with it.

