Missed Cyber Monday? These Walmart Deals Are Still Live

While it may not be the best smartwatch you can buy, the Mingdaln 2025 Smartwatch might be worth considering if only for the fact that you can currently pick one up for less than $20. That's pretty astonishing considering, like many off-brand smartwatches, it's usually priced closer to $160. The device has limited functionality compared to options from Apple or Samsung, but for $20, you're still getting plenty of features, including lots of fitness tracking.

The Mingdaln 2025 Smartwatch has mixed reviews from Walmart users. For what it's worth, though, one Redditor on r/Frugal has said that their teenage daughter likes it. If you're holiday shopping for someone younger, especially someone more prone to losing, breaking, or getting bored with devices like these, going with a bargain model like this is a smart move. It can also be a good starter watch if you're just testing the waters to see if a wearable is something you or a loved one would actually be interested in before investing in a more serious and expensive model.

The Mingdaln model is compatible with both Android and iPhone as a third-party app and allows you to make and answer calls, as well as receive certain notifications. It's equipped with a 1.85-inch full-HD touchscreen display built into a 46mm frame. It offers over 120 different sports modes for fitness tracking and can monitor things like distance, burned calories, and exercise duration. It's also IP68-rated waterproof and includes a sweatproof silicone strap. Multiple colors are available and on sale, though you'll have to pay a few bucks more for the gray or gold models.