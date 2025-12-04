Missed Cyber Monday? These Walmart Deals Are Still Live
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While it may not be the first store that comes to mind when you need to shop for consumer electronics or outdoor tech, Walmart can be a great place to find big discounts on such products during its annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. For many of us, the retailer has become a go-to place for all kinds of different things, including groceries and, yes, tech. If you haven't considered Walmart an option for things like televisions, smartwatches, or electric bikes, now might be the time. That's because devices like that are just some of the many items being discounted this year, even after Cyber Monday came and went.
Walmart has become an especially convenient place for holiday shopping — or for treating yourself — in recent years, as it has upped its online game to better compete with Amazon. These days, you can take advantage of holiday deals without needing to line up outside your local brick-and-mortar location before dawn or stampeding through the entrance with dozens of other customers. Fortunately for procrastinators, Walmart has extended some of its Cyber Monday deals, and you can still take advantage of them. Here are some of Walmart's Cyber Monday deals on tech, appliances, and outdoor gear that were still available as of this writing.
Mingdaln 2025 Smartwatch
While it may not be the best smartwatch you can buy, the Mingdaln 2025 Smartwatch might be worth considering if only for the fact that you can currently pick one up for less than $20. That's pretty astonishing considering, like many off-brand smartwatches, it's usually priced closer to $160. The device has limited functionality compared to options from Apple or Samsung, but for $20, you're still getting plenty of features, including lots of fitness tracking.
The Mingdaln 2025 Smartwatch has mixed reviews from Walmart users. For what it's worth, though, one Redditor on r/Frugal has said that their teenage daughter likes it. If you're holiday shopping for someone younger, especially someone more prone to losing, breaking, or getting bored with devices like these, going with a bargain model like this is a smart move. It can also be a good starter watch if you're just testing the waters to see if a wearable is something you or a loved one would actually be interested in before investing in a more serious and expensive model.
The Mingdaln model is compatible with both Android and iPhone as a third-party app and allows you to make and answer calls, as well as receive certain notifications. It's equipped with a 1.85-inch full-HD touchscreen display built into a 46mm frame. It offers over 120 different sports modes for fitness tracking and can monitor things like distance, burned calories, and exercise duration. It's also IP68-rated waterproof and includes a sweatproof silicone strap. Multiple colors are available and on sale, though you'll have to pay a few bucks more for the gray or gold models.
Shark Detect Lift-Away ADV Corded Upright Vacuum
Robot vacuums might get most of the attention these days, but there are still many reasons you want to have a good old-fashioned upright vacuum around the house, especially if you own a pet and a set of stairs. Shark is one of the best alternatives to Dyson cordless vacuums. Currently, the brand has a highly rated corded model available at Walmart for less than half its usual price.
A modern upright vacuum doesn't just mindlessly suck up dust. This model is equipped with Shark's Intelli-Sense technology, which uses an ultrasonic sensor to detect the type of floor it's cleaning and adjust brushroll speed accordingly. It can also efficiently adapt its suction direction in real time when you switch between moving in forward and reverse. Its brushroll also cleans itself and keeps pet hair from tangling, eschewing the need to stop what you're doing and free up knots yourself.
Shark designed the vacuum with advanced swivel steering to be easily maneuvered around furniture, through corners, and into tight spaces. Its "Lift-Away" feature also separates the pod so you can use it handheld for cleaning stairs, furniture, countertops, or overhead. A HEPA filter traps 99.99% of dust and allergens rather than kicking them back into the air as you clean, while the device also utilizes technology to prevent odors from building up inside the cleaner. The Shark Detect Lift-Away ADV Corded Upright Vacuum, in Burgundy, is currently $231.99 off for Cyber Monday and available at Walmart for $148.
Gotrax Elo Commuter Electric Bike
One of the several ways electric bikes are different from electric motorcycles is that they're typically cheaper. This is especially true right now, as Walmart is slashing the cost of the Gotrax Elo Commuter Electric Bike by more than half of its original price for Cyber Monday. Compared to driving a vehicle, electric bikes are a healthier and more sustainable way to get around town. At the same time, they are also easier on the body than walking or manually pedaling to get from point A to point B. Priced at $348 at Walmart, this bike has 26-inch pneumatic tires and is ideal for running errands, commuting to or from work, or going back and forth to school. Plus, it is also great for joyrides.
The Gotrax Elo Commuter Electric Bike is powered by a 350-watt motor that allows it to reach up to 20 mph. Its sturdy build can withstand urban use, while its front suspension fork will absorb the shock of rides that go off-road (or on poorly maintained paved streets). There are brakes at both the front and rear which can stop the bike on a dime. The vehicle is powered by a 36V 7.8Ah battery that starts off with a range of up to 15.5 miles per charge. The battery also powers a bright LED headlight for riding in low light, as well as a digital screen that displays speed and battery life. Finally, the bike is also equipped with a seven-speed Shimano shifter.
Mr. Heater Buddy Flex
If you're determining which Mr. Heater Buddy is right for you and find that the answer is the Flex, this would be a good time to buy one, since Walmart is selling it for one-third off its normal price for Cyber Monday. The Mr. Heater Buddy Flex is a portable propane heater that can be used for camping or other outdoor uses, whether that is in your backyard, tailgating in the parking lot of your local team's stadium, or off-grid in the middle of nowhere. It's also designed and approved for indoor use, which can be useful when the power goes out or you're trying to save on your home's heating costs.
Priced at $99, the device comes with two settings (low and high) and emits heat between 6,000 and 11,000 BTU. It's omni-directional, with the radiant heat able to raise temperatures for around 275 square feet. Mr. Heater utilizes high-wind resistance technology to help keep it effective in rougher outdoor climates. An automatic shut down feature improves safety to prevent dangerous overheating.
The device directly connects to 1-pound propane cylinders for fuel, though it can also connect to a much larger 20-pound tank using an optional hose and filter for more extended use. Since it's propane, the gas is clean burning and doesn't generate odors. With the standard cylinder, it can run up to 3.5 hours on low and 2 hours on high. The heater also has a built-in top handle, making it easier to carry around or reposition.
TCL 43-inch 4K Class S4 Roku TV
TCL TVs are pretty good for a more affordable brand, and that value literally doubles if you can score a set for half off. Luckily, you can do this Cyber Monday at Walmart, at least for one model. Actually, the TCL 43-inch 4K Class S4 Roku TV is a couple bucks over 50% off, making it a great time to add a 4K television to your spare bedroom, or upgrade the one in your living room if necessary. While it may not be as dominating as a 75-inch or as premium as a Sony Bravia, the TCL Class S4 has plenty to offer, especially for a set you can buy for just $138.
With a sleek metal finish and edge-to-edge glass design, the slim TV doesn't look cheap at all. It's equipped with HDR and 4K upscaling so you can watch sports and other content in near ultra-HD resolution. The set has four HDMI inputs, including one ARC. It can also connect online either with Ethernet or using dual-band Wi-Fi 5. Apple AirPlay is also supported.
Since it's a Roku TV, you'll get all the usual smart TV amenities from the brand, like a straightforward and customizable home screen, as well as access to over 250 "live" TV channels and countless apps, including the major streamers. It also includes a digital TV tuner for traditional broadcast channels. The TCL Class S4 is controlled with a simple Roku remote, though you can also use voice control (including Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant). You can also control it from the Roku app on your tablet or phone.