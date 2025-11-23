Want To Buy A New TV From Walmart? Here's Everything You Should Know First

Walmart has everything. From food and clothes to small appliances, car tires, and a lot more, it's a one-stop shop for families around the world. But when it comes to electronics like TV's, Walmart may not be the first place you think of. So if you're considering buying your next TV from them, the first thing you need to know is yes, they do have a big selection.

Walmart has top brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, and Philips. They also have some of the lesser-known but increasingly popular brands like Hisense, Onn, TCL, and Vizio. Nearly all of Walmart's TVs are smart TVs, operating on systems like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV. Screen sizes range from 24-inch all the way up to 116-inch. When it comes to display, you can get LED, QLED, OLED, LCD, or HDR. You can choose from either regular HD up to 8K resolution, and you can choose backlit options too. Prices can vary, with some of Walmart's best TVs available for under $500, But some of the top-end models run as high as $10,000 or more, maxing out at just under $25,000.

Walmart offers in-home wall mounting and TV installation, with an additional fee, and you can even get tech support as well. For $89, you'll have one year of 24/7 access to a support team you can call with questions or concerns about your TV. This service is paid upfront and is not connected to support offered by the TV manufacturers themselves.