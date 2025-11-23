Want To Buy A New TV From Walmart? Here's Everything You Should Know First
Walmart has everything. From food and clothes to small appliances, car tires, and a lot more, it's a one-stop shop for families around the world. But when it comes to electronics like TV's, Walmart may not be the first place you think of. So if you're considering buying your next TV from them, the first thing you need to know is yes, they do have a big selection.
Walmart has top brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, and Philips. They also have some of the lesser-known but increasingly popular brands like Hisense, Onn, TCL, and Vizio. Nearly all of Walmart's TVs are smart TVs, operating on systems like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV. Screen sizes range from 24-inch all the way up to 116-inch. When it comes to display, you can get LED, QLED, OLED, LCD, or HDR. You can choose from either regular HD up to 8K resolution, and you can choose backlit options too. Prices can vary, with some of Walmart's best TVs available for under $500, But some of the top-end models run as high as $10,000 or more, maxing out at just under $25,000.
Walmart offers in-home wall mounting and TV installation, with an additional fee, and you can even get tech support as well. For $89, you'll have one year of 24/7 access to a support team you can call with questions or concerns about your TV. This service is paid upfront and is not connected to support offered by the TV manufacturers themselves.
Walmart's TV return policy
A major benefit to getting a new TV from Walmart, including one of the cheapest TVs worth buying in 2025, is that you can return it to any store. Depending on your location, you might have several different stores to choose from. Unlike Walmart's return policy on tools, you only have 30 days to return a TV, and it must be in the original packaging, with the accessories. You'll need your receipt and if you don't have it, Walmart will try to find it using your phone number or email. But you will need to present a government photo ID. Once the return is complete, you'll either get a gift card or money, depending on how you bought the TV.
If you don't want to go into a store for the return, you can use the Walmart app to arrange for curbside drop-off. You won't need to print anything, and once you arrive, you use the app to complete the return process. If these options aren't for you, then you can use FedEx for drop-off or pickup, or you can even get it picked up by a Walmart associate.
It's important to remember that once you cross the 30-day return window, Walmart may or may not be able to help you. At that point, you'll likely be relying on the TV manufacturer for support, based on the coverage you have for the model you purchased. For further info on Walmart's return policies, visit their website.