5 Of The Most Powerful Luxury Cars Coming In 2026

When it comes to the top echelon of the car industry, big, powerful, and luxurious cars with a six-digit starting price are the crown jewels. Although there is a plentiful selection of 2025 highest-horsepower cars on sale, 2026 is shaping up to be a performance-packed year. The current trends in the automotive industry have lots to do with sustainability and electrification, while making more power is often a secondary concern. Yet some performance cars continue to use electrification purely to make more power.

As Jeremy Clarkson famously once said in his review of the McLaren P1 for Top Gear, "McLaren has taken this hybrid technology, which is designed to reduce the impact of the internal combustion engine, and is using it to increase the impact. That's like weaponizing a wind farm." While most vehicles on this list rely on hybrid powertrains, a few achieve peak performance with pure gasoline. Regardless of whether it's through hybrid power or internal combustion engines alone, here are five of the most powerful luxury cars coming in 2026.