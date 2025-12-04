5 Cars From 1976 That Look Even Cooler Today

Are you ready to feel old? Think about this for a moment. We are now at the point where a vehicle from the model year 1976 will soon be 50 years old. That's right, we are now living in a time where, depending on your specific definition, cars from the mid-1970s could be considered "antiques." The question then is, can cars from 1976 have the same cool factor and be revered in the same way other classics are? Some of them absolutely can be – and not just the European exotics either.

When it comes to overall design and performance, cars from the '70s are generally a bit of a mixed bag. When looking at design, this era produced what many consider to be some of the ugliest, most embarrassing cars of the 20th century. It wasn't a great time for raw performance either, as emissions regulations and a focus on fuel economy dropped horsepower ratings significantly in a period before electronic fuel injection and other new technologies took effect.

But this doesn't mean that there weren't cool or desirable vehicles made in 1976 — even by America's mainstream automakers. To show this, we've rounded up a colorful selection of five American-built machines from that patriotic year that might be even cooler today than they were back then.