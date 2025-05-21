10 Of The Best-Looking American Race Cars Ever Made

When it comes to the most popular motorsports in the U.S., none manage to top NASCAR. The racing series can trace its roots all the way back to 1948, where the first official race took place at Daytona Beach, Florida, and has since evolved into one of the most unique motorsport series without diverting from its core foundations in stock racing. There have been quite a few jaw-dropping cars to race on the nation's world-famous oval tracks, but Richard Petty's blue 1970 Plymouth Superbird is a car that's become synonymous with the early '70s era of NASCAR.

Advertisement

After seeing the potential with the Dodge Daytona NASCAR, with its massive rear wing and aer-focused nosecone, Plymouth took the same route with the Road Runner to create the Superbird. Not all entries on the 1970 NASCAR grid followed the same style, with Ford competing with the Torino King Cobra and Chevrolet with the Monte Carlo.

This 1970 Plymouth Daytona didn't just look good; it was so fast that, along with the Dodge Daytona's success, it caused the winged design philosophy to be banned the year after the Superbird first hit the track. Using the Superbird at the high-speed circuits, Petty won a total of 18 races throughout the 1970 season. The Superbird got another rise to fame in the 2006 film "Cars", where Petty himself voiced the character of The King, who was based on the '70 Plymouth.

Advertisement