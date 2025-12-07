5 Built-In iPhone Widgets That Are More Useful Than You Think

Apple introduced Home Screen widgets on iPhones with iOS 14 back in 2020. The idea was to put glanceable information from apps right on the Home Screen, saving you the time and effort of constantly opening apps. Subsequently, many third-party iPhone apps started offering Home Screen widgets. Aside from displaying information, some apps even introduced widgets with support for basic actions, such as checking off completed tasks in the case of to-do apps. Recently, with the iOS 26 update, Home Screen widgets received some notable upgrades. In addition to the new Liquid Glass treatment and new appearance options, this includes the ability to resize widgets on the Home Screen, which allows you to easily switch between different widget sizes without needing to remove and re-add them.

As an iPhone user, you may already be familiar with or using Home Screen widgets on your device. We've previously covered some of the must-have widgets for the iPhone Home Screen, which are ideal for anyone looking to get started. That said, there are many useful widgets offered by built-in iPhone apps that you may have missed or didn't bother checking out because they seemed too basic. We'll explore five such built-in iPhone widgets worth adding to your Home Screen. You can place these widgets on your Home Screen individually or create a widget stack (multiple widgets placed on top of each other) to use the screen space efficiently. In the case of the latter, you can even enable Smart Rotate, which will surface relevant widgets throughout the day based on your usage.