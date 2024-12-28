How To Zip And Unzip Files On iPhone Or iPad

When it comes to managing and sharing large files on your iPhone or iPad, zipping and unzipping files can make the process much more convenient. Zipping allows you to compress multiple documents, photos, or videos into a single file, which makes it easy to send them via email or upload them to a cloud storage platform. Similarly, unzipping is equally useful, as it enables you to extract files from a ZIP archive without the need for a computer.

Whether you're looking to organize files, free up storage space, or simplify the way you send files to others, knowing how to zip and unzip on your iPhone or iPad is incredibly useful. Apple provides built-in solutions for creating and handling ZIP files directly on your iPhone or iPad, so you don't have to rely on third-party apps to compress or extract your files.

With just a few simple steps, you can efficiently zip and unzip files using the built-in Files app. This feature is available on all iPhones and iPads running iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 or later. Let's dive into the process and see how you can make the most of this handy functionality.