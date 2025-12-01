5 Of The Best Ryobi Cyber Monday Deals Under $50

One of the biggest Cyber Monday deals you can find for a Ryobi product is for its 18V One+ Dual Function Digital Inflator/Deflator, which is nearly half-off its usual list price. Its low cost isn't the only reason that makes it a good buy though, as it's one of the top-rated Ryobi air pumps available. The cordless device can be used for topping off car tires as well as inflating or deflating air mattresses and pool floats. It can also be useful for filling sports balls and has many other uses.

Ryobi's 18V One+ Dual Function Digital Inflator/Deflator can deliver up to 160 psi of high-pressure inflation and is capable of up to 16 scfm, which means you won't have to sit around and wait forever as it does its thing. It's equipped with a digital pressure gauge that lets you easily keep track of measurements. With its auto shut-off feature, you can set your desired pressure and not worry about stopping it at the precise right moment to avoid over-inflating.

Other features include an integrated handle for easy portability, an attached LED worklight for low-light operation, and on-board storage for accessories — any of which you won't need to purchase separately. In addition to the device itself, you'll also get a brass Presta adapter, pinch valve adapter, pinch valve nozzle, narrow pinch valve nozzle, sweeper nozzle, and sports ball needle, allowing you to use the tool for all kinds of applications.

The Ryobi 18V One+ Dual Function Digital Inflator/Deflator (model PCL031B) is 43% off for Cyber Monday and is currently available for $39.97.