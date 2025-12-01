5 Of The Best Ryobi Cyber Monday Deals Under $50
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's officially the third leg of the 1-2-3 punch that is Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Like many brands, Ryobi is continuing discounts from Friday as well as deepening others and even adding new ones. As part of the Unwrap Ryobi event, a wide range of different products are for sale, including hand tools, cordless power tools, outdoor equipment, accessories, and other useful gear. Many of Ryobi's lower prices are available at Home Depot, which is a close partner of the brand and offers certain exclusive products from the manufacturer as well.
Some deals are larger than others, though, and if you're trying to limit yourself to only the biggest price drops or products that are otherwise rarely on sale, you'd need to comb through Ryobi's catalog. You may have already gone over budget splurging on Black Friday deals or are trying to tighten your belt in general, so perhaps you're also only interested in double-digit sale prices. After all, a 60% discount isn't all that useful if a product still costs hundreds of dollars that you can't currently justify spending. If you don't have time (especially since many of us are begrudgingly back to work this week), here are five of the best Ryobi Cyber Monday deals under $50.
18V One+ Dual Function Digital Inflator/Deflator
One of the biggest Cyber Monday deals you can find for a Ryobi product is for its 18V One+ Dual Function Digital Inflator/Deflator, which is nearly half-off its usual list price. Its low cost isn't the only reason that makes it a good buy though, as it's one of the top-rated Ryobi air pumps available. The cordless device can be used for topping off car tires as well as inflating or deflating air mattresses and pool floats. It can also be useful for filling sports balls and has many other uses.
Ryobi's 18V One+ Dual Function Digital Inflator/Deflator can deliver up to 160 psi of high-pressure inflation and is capable of up to 16 scfm, which means you won't have to sit around and wait forever as it does its thing. It's equipped with a digital pressure gauge that lets you easily keep track of measurements. With its auto shut-off feature, you can set your desired pressure and not worry about stopping it at the precise right moment to avoid over-inflating.
Other features include an integrated handle for easy portability, an attached LED worklight for low-light operation, and on-board storage for accessories — any of which you won't need to purchase separately. In addition to the device itself, you'll also get a brass Presta adapter, pinch valve adapter, pinch valve nozzle, narrow pinch valve nozzle, sweeper nozzle, and sports ball needle, allowing you to use the tool for all kinds of applications.
The Ryobi 18V One+ Dual Function Digital Inflator/Deflator (model PCL031B) is 43% off for Cyber Monday and is currently available for $39.97.
USB Lithium Clamp Fan Kit
One of the many USB Lithium power tools you can use to replace older devices is Ryobi's USB Lithium Clamp Fan. As part of the Ryobi USB Lithium line, the fan is powered by the same small battery (which resembles a slightly larger alkaline AA battery) that can be used for dozens of other tools, such as flashlights, inflators, and detail scrubbers. Unlike Ryobi's larger 18V batteries, the power source doesn't need a dedicated charger and can be directly recharged with an included USB-C cable. An integrated LED light lets you know when the battery is charged or low on power. The entire kit — fan, battery, and cable — is currently 25% off for Cyber Monday.
While it's not the most powerful jobsite fan, the advantage to Ryobi's USB Lithium Clamp Fan Kit is its compact size. This makes it both very portable and easy to place where you need it. Its base has a 1-¼-inch clamp capacity, allowing you to mount it overhead, in truck cabs, on workbenches, and more. Built-in lanyard loops can also be used to hang it, whether it's for use or from your belt as you move around. It's equipped with a multi-directional pivoting head so you can better position airflow without needing to re-clamp it. The fan has two different speed settings and, on high, can deliver 135 cfm of airflow. With a Ryobi USB Lithium 2 Ah battery, the device can run over 7 hours on a single charge.
The Ryobi USB Lithium Clamp Fan Kit (model FVF51K) is 25% off for Cyber Monday and is currently available for $29.97.
14-watt Foldable Solar Panel
You may already know about the Ryobi 60W Foldable Solar Panel, but even if you don't, its smaller 14-watt Foldable Solar Panel might not be on your radar. Now's the time to correct that, though, as it's currently $30 off its usual price, allowing you to nab one for under $50. It's less powerful than the former, though it makes up for that by being more portable — you can easily carry one in your backpack while hiking in the wilderness, for example. It weighs one pound and when folded is a little over a foot long — 12.15 x 6.5 inches.
It's got enough wattage to charge many USB devices, including smartphones. This includes newer USB-C devices as well as traditional USB-A ones. These USB devices don't need to be Ryobi tools, but obviously it will also charge Ryobi USB Lithium batteries and can fully charge a 2 Ah unit in under four hours. Certain smartphones can be charged in 2 hours and 20 minutes. Once unfolded, you can be laid right on the ground with no mounting necessary. There are even integrated hanging loops, though, so you can also set it up at an angle to get the most sunlight possible. Whether you're camping, hanging out at the beach, or just relaxing in your yard, the solar panel can provide sustainable, cordless power.
The Ryobi 14-watt Foldable Solar Panel (model RYI14SP) is 38% off for Cyber Monday and is currently available for $49.
18V One+ LED Workbench Light
There are many different kinds of Ryobi lighting accessories for night use, including flashlights, work lights, and more, with various sizes and power sources, among other differences. One of these accessories currently on sale for Cyber Monday is the Ryobi 18V One+ LED Workbench Light, which can easily be mounted upright with a Ryobi 18V battery as its base or positioned with integrated metal folding hooks. Its long, narrow design makes it perfect for attaching under an open hood as you work on your engine, for example.
Ryobi says the light is 75% brighter than older devices and is capable of up to 1,700 lumens. It can be used in four different brightness settings, so you can fine-tune the illumination depending on your work needs. These settings are possible because the 18V ONE+ LED Workbench Light consists of two separate LED panels stacked vertically atop one another. You can turn on just the top panel or use both at the same time, with high or low settings available. The panels can pivot 270 degrees and fully rotate 360 degrees, allowing you to aim the light wherever you need it without needing to reposition the tool.
The Ryobi 18V One+ LED Workbench Light (model PCL667B) is 28% off for Cyber Monday and is currently available for $49.97.
Some Ryobi tools are completely free if you purchase batteries for it
While several Cyber Monday deals on Ryobi products are available for under $50, you can also get a tool worth much more than that completely free. The catch is that you'll need to spend a hundred bucks first; however, that money would be spent on a Ryobi 18V One+ Starter Kit that you'll need to power your free tool anyway. Even better, this starter kit is more than half off for Cyber Monday, saving you over $100. When purchasing this kit, you can then add one of several eligible Ryobi power tools to your cart at no added cost.
These eligible free tools are an eclectic bunch, so you're more likely to find a device you can actually use, whether it's for DIY home repairs, lawn care, carpentry, and more. Eligible free tools include Ryobi's 18V One+ Cordless ½-inch Impact Wrench, 18V One+ Cordless 4.5-inch Angle Grinder, and 18V One + Cordless Compact Workshop Blower. Some of these qualifying products are worth over $200, such as the 18V One+ HP 15-inch String Trimmer Kit, making this one of the best Ryobi Cyber Monday deals you can find. The Ryobi batteries you purchase in order to be eligible for this deal can not only be used for these qualifying tools but also for any of the many Ryobi 18V cordless tools worth buying.
To earn a free Ryobi tool, you can purchase a Ryobi 18V One+ Starter Kit from Home Depot here.