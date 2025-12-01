3 Ryobi 18V Tools Worth Buying, And 2 To Avoid (According To User Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Ryobi tool brand is one that vast swaths of homeowners and other tool users rely on. The brand has long been a staple of the home improvement marketplace, and even if it isn't frequently a mainstay in the tool bags of professional users, the blend of friendly pricing and high-quality inclusions makes Ryobi equipment a solid choice for many. The brand's USB Lithium range has lots of great tools to offer in scaled down form factors, but it's 18V ONE+ range is the bread and butter of just about any Ryobi tool user. These tools offer a look into the brand's full lineup, and there are over 300 compatible products that operate on the 18V ONE+ battery platform.

Lots of Ryobi's ONE+ tools garner rave reviews from users. The lineup includes numerous tools that offer niche performance, providing jobsite coverage in a variety of areas that might be a little hard to manage. Both standard tools and outdoor power equipment, as well as plenty of other solutions, run on Ryobi's 18V system, and many are excellent additions. However, not every tool can perform at its hoped-for ceiling. These five tools range from excessively helpful and affordable, to completely inadequate. Three tools feature here are big winners for the user seeking something new and potent for their workshop or home improvement collection. Two others may be worth passing on, based on feedback from users with hands-on experience with the units.