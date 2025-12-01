These Old Storage Types Are Seeing Their Way Out

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A general trend in the advancement of technology is the slimming down of devices. Phones have become pocketable, computers now actually fit on our laps, and cameras don't have to be bulky anymore. Despite this positive push towards compactness, the internal bits in our everyday gadgets have gotten far more complex and capable. With demand for sophisticated apps and games increasing, we've seen massive jumps in processing power, battery life, and, most obvious of all — storage.

With smartphones growing capable of shooting 8K videos, and games filling up entire drives on PCs and consoles, there is an ever-increasing need for not just more, but also faster storage. In fact, improvements in connection interfaces thanks to Thunderbolt and newer generations of USB-C have allowed for the use of external storage drives for purposes like video editing, or even gaming — all without having to transfer files to the computer's internal drive. The way we store and access our data has also been changing, with a shift towards faster, denser, and more compact storage drives.

For instance, though it's rare to find phones with SD card support anymore, we do have less to complain about with base capacities increasing. With flagship smartphones, you now typically get 256GB of fast internal storage. Similarly, other forms of expansion are being phased out slowly in favor of smaller, faster, and more convenient storage types. If you're still rocking these storage devices, here's why you should probably look to upgrade as well.