15 Of The Best Free Streaming Services, According To Consumer Reports

When you think of streaming services, it makes sense if names like Netflix and Disney come to mind immediately — these are the big players in the streaming industry, after all. Personally, I am a regular Netflix and Prime user, and although there's a ton of content to watch, some titles are not available on these platforms, and it bothers me to subscribe to other expensive streaming services, which other people are already ditching, and pay for multiple services simultaneously. And Netflix also has some annoying issues (error 1011 and 1012) that disrupt the watching experience.

This is where free streaming services come in. Many platforms are absolutely free to watch without requiring any hidden costs. The only downside is that these free websites show ads, but otherwise everything's great. Sometimes there are even movies that you can't find on Netflix in every region, like "Good Will Hunting" or "16 Wishes." Moreover, many of these streaming services offer live news, podcasts, audiobooks, and more that are not commonly available on popular platforms.

Here, we discuss some of the best free streaming video services, as recognized by Consumer Reports. We did not include all the services mentioned in the Consumer Reports list, but filtered for the most relevant ones that are perfect for the vast majority of users, given their vast content library.