What Are Amazon Prime Video Channels & How Do You Add One To Your Account?
These days, it feels like a new streaming platform is popping up just about every other month. Some might even argue that the streaming scene has become absurdly oversaturated, making it hard to discern which is most worthy of a consumer's time and money. To that end, we'd likely wager a little money of our own that most people currently pay for access to more than one streaming subscription. While the likes of Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu rank among the more legit must-have streaming services, Prime Video is another popular choice, if only because it's included with an Amazon Prime subscription.
Apart from its ease of access, Prime Video has, month in and month out, also continued to deliver an impressive slate of film, television, and reality offerings since its launch, including notable original productions like the billion dollar "Lord of the Rings" fantasy series "The Rings of Power." Even accounting for the various enticing features offered by Prime Video, the streamer does not restrict its subscribers solely to its own programming modes. Rather, the platform is encouraging subscribers to bring their other subs into the mix via Prime Video Channels.
If you've yet to discover the Prime Video Channels option, it's a feature designed to let users add various other streaming services like HBO Max, Starz, and the well worth the price Paramount+ to their Prime account as additional "channels."You also get access to Amazon's Freevee service and various other free streaming channels with the feature.
Adding Prime Video Channels to your account
Amazon is not offering Prime Video Channels free of charge, as you are required to pay separate fees for each streaming service you add. Prices also vary between subs, ranging from $6 for Epix up to $16 for HBO Max. There is, however, one potentially frustrating aspect of Prime Video Channels, which is that you cannot access a pre-existing sub through the feature. So, if you're already a subscriber to the highly regarded HBO Max platform, you'll need to cancel your existing sub and start another through Prime Video if you want to add it.
Still, the frustration may be worth it for those who loathe having to exit one streamer to binge content on another. As an added perk, many of the channels offer a free trial period once you've added them. In case there's any question, it is actually pretty easy to add a sub to Prime Video Channels through your existing Prime Video account. To do so, follow these instructions:
- Access your Prime Video account through your television, computer, or mobile device.
- On the menu bar near the top of the page, select Subscriptions.
- In the ensuing page, scroll down to Browse All to see the available add-ons.
- Select the streaming service you want to add.
- In the next window, select More Details.
- Choose the plan you want to subscribe to and follow the prompts.
Before you can access the streamer, you'll need to verify the plan and payment method, which will initially be the card you have on file with Amazon. Once you've confirmed, the sub should be accessible through your Prime Video account.