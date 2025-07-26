What Are Amazon Prime Video Channels & How Do You Add One To Your Account?

These days, it feels like a new streaming platform is popping up just about every other month. Some might even argue that the streaming scene has become absurdly oversaturated, making it hard to discern which is most worthy of a consumer's time and money. To that end, we'd likely wager a little money of our own that most people currently pay for access to more than one streaming subscription. While the likes of Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu rank among the more legit must-have streaming services, Prime Video is another popular choice, if only because it's included with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Apart from its ease of access, Prime Video has, month in and month out, also continued to deliver an impressive slate of film, television, and reality offerings since its launch, including notable original productions like the billion dollar "Lord of the Rings" fantasy series "The Rings of Power." Even accounting for the various enticing features offered by Prime Video, the streamer does not restrict its subscribers solely to its own programming modes. Rather, the platform is encouraging subscribers to bring their other subs into the mix via Prime Video Channels.

If you've yet to discover the Prime Video Channels option, it's a feature designed to let users add various other streaming services like HBO Max, Starz, and the well worth the price Paramount+ to their Prime account as additional "channels."You also get access to Amazon's Freevee service and various other free streaming channels with the feature.