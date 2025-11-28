5 New Subaru Models With The Highest Resale Value In 2025

The generational rise of Subaru from a quirky, niche Japanese automaker that once built oddities like the Subaru BRAT pickup to an absolute force in both CUV sales and branding is quietly one of the biggest stories in the auto industry over the last 40 years. And it's not just that Subaru happened to be positioned as well for the industry's shift from normal cars to crossover SUVs, it's that Subaru has also built a brand image that has both niche and mainstream appeal. The safety ratings, the dogs, the family appeal, the outdoor adventures. Even the rally bros and the energy drinks. It's all helped to give Subaru a very loyal following in the American market.

Subaru buyers often know exactly what they want when looking for a car, with many coming out of one Subaru and into another one. This has a big impact not just on new vehicle sales, but on the brand's resale value as well. So which of Subaru's current models leads the way when it comes to high resale value?

It's a mix of the brand's bread and butter, compact-based platforms, and its more specialized performance vehicles, including, ironically, the one that departs from the brand's typical flavor the most. Here's a selection of five of them.