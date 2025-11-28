5 New Subaru Models With The Highest Resale Value In 2025
The generational rise of Subaru from a quirky, niche Japanese automaker that once built oddities like the Subaru BRAT pickup to an absolute force in both CUV sales and branding is quietly one of the biggest stories in the auto industry over the last 40 years. And it's not just that Subaru happened to be positioned as well for the industry's shift from normal cars to crossover SUVs, it's that Subaru has also built a brand image that has both niche and mainstream appeal. The safety ratings, the dogs, the family appeal, the outdoor adventures. Even the rally bros and the energy drinks. It's all helped to give Subaru a very loyal following in the American market.
Subaru buyers often know exactly what they want when looking for a car, with many coming out of one Subaru and into another one. This has a big impact not just on new vehicle sales, but on the brand's resale value as well. So which of Subaru's current models leads the way when it comes to high resale value?
It's a mix of the brand's bread and butter, compact-based platforms, and its more specialized performance vehicles, including, ironically, the one that departs from the brand's typical flavor the most. Here's a selection of five of them.
Subaru Impreza
If there's a running theme among this group, it's that Subaru's smaller, less expensive models are well represented. In fact, both of Subaru's two smallest cars by dimensions are here, including the tried and true Subaru Impreza. The Impreza isn't just the least expensive vehicle that Subaru offers; it's also the longest-running model in its current lineup. As far as resale value, per iSeeCars, the Impreza comes in with a five-year resale value at 66.1% of its original selling price. That's impressive when you consider that it started off as such a relatively inexpensive car already.
With Subaru recently killing off the Legacy sedan (as well as the four-door sedan version of the Impreza), the Impreza hatchback is now a bit of an outlier in a mainstream Subaru lineup that's full of CUVs and SUVs. Even so, there are lots of things buyers like about the humble and inexpensive little Impreza, including the fact that it's the cheapest way to get Subaru's legendary, symmetrical AWD system.
The Impreza's AWD system also helps to set it apart from mainstream compact competition like the Civic, Corolla, or Mazda3 hatchback. While some of these competitors do offer AWD as an option, every Impreza comes standard with one of the best-performing AWD systems in the business.
Subaru Crosstrek
If there's one thing the Impreza lacks that so many modern car buyers are looking for, it's that higher ride height and more traditional CUV look that's come to define so many of today's best-sellers. Don't worry, though, Subaru has this market covered with the Crosstrek, which is quite literally an Impreza hatchback with a higher ride height and some extra body cladding. Subaru has done a phenomenal job turning the Crosstrek into a car that hits the sweet spot of value, practicality, and all-terrain performance in a package that stands out from your more traditional small CUV.
Over the last decade, buyers have responded to the Crosstrek with demand that's really beyond belief. In 2024, Subaru sold almost six times more Crosstreks than Imprezas — so maybe it's fair to say that the Impreza is the 'lowered version' of the Crosstrek rather than vice versa. Either way, the Crosstrek's popularity has certainly carried over to the used market, where it currently holds a five-year resale value of 66.4%.
Don't be surprised to see that value climb even higher soon, with Subaru adding a 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid option that delivers a knockout combo of significantly improved fuel economy and a nice boost in driving performance. And it does all of that without sacrificing anything the Crosstrek was already good at.
Subaru WRX
Another offering that also once sprung from the Impreza family, but more than ever is positioned and styled like its own dedicated model. That would be the Subaru WRX. It's grown in size, weight, and power over the years, but the WRX still offers much of the same appeal it had when it burst into the American market more than 20 years ago, with most of that rally DNA still intact. The modern WRX has a spacious interior, a punchy turbocharged engine, and, of course, Subaru's legendary AWD system. It's also on the ever-shrinking list of new car offerings that proudly offer a manual transmission.
A lot of Subaru's most dedicated enthusiast fans continue to be disappointed that the hardcore STI model was dropped from the WRX lineup a few years back, and so far, it hasn't returned. But that doesn't really take anything away from the WRX itself. The 2025 WRX is still a standout, with its blend of fun, AWD performance, and, in base trims at least, an affordable price tag not found on many performance cars today. As for used models, a five-year-old WRX comes in with a resale value of 64.7%. That's a strong figure, but if you're shopping for a used WRX, be wary of ones that are modded and abused by their previous owner(s).
Subaru Forester
Next, from a niche performance vehicle to the car that's easily Subaru's most mainstream, the Forester. Not only does the Forester rank right near the top of Subaru model sales by volume, but it's also Subaru's prime entry into the massively popular and vital compact CUV class. The class that's occupied by industry stalwarts like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V. It's not hard to see why the Forester is popular, then. It competes in a red-hot segment where many buyers want both safety and AWD capability, and Subaru is known for excelling at both.
Used buyers love the Forester too, which comes in with a five-year resale value of 60.6%. Interestingly, per iSeeCars rankings. The Forester also comes in a few percentage points above the popular Subaru Outback in resale value.
Just as with the Crosstrek, Subaru is also working to expand the Forester's appeal even further. A new Forester Hybrid model joined the lineup in 2025, which addresses one of the model's biggest weaknesses — lower fuel economy when compared to the hybrid competition. With more horsepower, significantly improved MPG, and the same proven Subaru off-road capability, the hybrid model should only boost the resale value of the Forester lineup down the road.
Subaru BRZ
The one car that's completely unlike anything else the brand offers that ended up ranking the highest in the five-year resale category: the Subaru BRZ. Ironically, in a lineup that most normal car buyers associate with loading up the kids and the family dog and heading to the campsite, this Subaru is a small, driver-focused two-door sports coupe that doesn't even come with the brand's signature AWD system.
But that's also what makes the BRZ so appealing, in both new and used form, with a brand-leading 69.7% five-year resale value. By volume, BRZ sales might be but a sliver compared to the rest of the Subaru lineup, but its appeal goes far beyond Subaru loyalists. The BRZ, along with its Toyota counterpart, the GR86, is one of the most unique sports cars on sale today, with a bespoke, rear-drive platform and a driving feel typically found in vehicles that are much more expensive. Because the BRZ delivers so much enjoyment for the money, as a new car, used versions are always in demand, with their values staying quite high.
Even putting the BRZ's niche appeal aside, the Subaru brand overall continues to be an excellent choice when it comes to resale value. That reputation for safety, reliability, and go-anywhere confidence has resulted in brand loyalty and resale values that both Subaru itself and individual owners benefit from long after their new cars leave the lot.