What Is The Smallest Subaru You Can Buy In 2025?

Few car companies have been better suited for North America's SUV and crossover boom than Subaru. In fact, with cars like the first-generation Outback, which was basically a lifted Legacy station wagon, and the early Forester, which was a taller, boxier Impreza, Subaru was selling crossovers well before the term became popularized. Yes, Subarus have evolved and grown in size, with the most recent iteration of the Outback becoming more SUV-like than ever, but the spirit behind the cars has more or less remained the same.

This means that company's car lineup has been more stable in recent years, with less shifting than other automakers who've spent the last decade axing their sedans and small hatchbacks in favor of crossovers. With the exceptions of the brand's two niche, enthusiast offerings, the BRZ and WRX, navigating Subaru's lineup is basically just a matter of picking which size and shape of AWD people-hauler you want.

So what's the smallest new Subaru that North Americans can buy in 2025? If you are looking across the entire lineup, the BRZ sports car easily takes the title, but when looking at Subaru's more mainstream offerings, it's the Impreza hatchback that comes in the smallest, with the closely related Crosstrek coming in right behind.