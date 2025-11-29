14 Major US Navy Ships Sunk During WW2

World War II was a tumultuous time that saw combat in both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. Despite how large the planet is, a war that involved every major nation made it seem that much smaller, and no ship was safe — not even those still docked, as evidenced by the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941. By the end of the conflict, hundreds of American vessels, from battleships to patrol boats, met their end and sank to the bottom of the ocean. Some had their remains memorialized as museums, while others were never found. Some were destroyed in the heat of battle against the enemy, while others were sunk by their own brothers or by their own weaponry.

War never changes. It's unpredictable, it's dirty, and no matter who comes out on top, it's ugly because even while a sailor is locked into their particular job, they bear witness to the most gruesome sights a person can see. One day, they're laughing with their crewmate about what they'll do when their tour is up, the next, they're at a funeral. Many ships lost in the Second World War came in the Pacific after Japan's sneak attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, but the Battle of the Atlantic was no less fierce. Here are 14 of the U.S. Navy ships that made the ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War.