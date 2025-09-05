5 Of The Worst Aircraft Carriers In Military History

The aircraft carrier is a fearsome weapon that's more than just a warship — it's a symbol of national pride, a show of force that can be deployed to any theater of war. At least, it should be, but it doesn't always work like that. While the engineering and know-how that produces mighty carriers like the USS Gerald R. Ford — the world's most advanced aircraft carrier — is simply mind-boggling, when designers and engineers get it wrong, the results can boggle minds for all the wrong reasons.

This article looks at five aircraft carriers that, instead of becoming a source of national pride, became a cause for national shame. From smoke-belching Russian breakdown machines like the Admiral Kuznetsov to the Japanese Shinano, a lightly armored giant of a ship, history is littered with aircraft carriers that didn't live up to the hype. The carrier's distinguished history stretches back to almost as soon as the Wright brothers first took to the air in 1903. The first true carrier was the British HMS Argus, which was developed from a converted freighter during WW1. The first American carrier — the USS Langley — entered service in 1922. Neither of these was bad enough to make the list, but since then, history has supplied us with plenty of other dreadful aircraft carriers that are definitely worthy of a place.