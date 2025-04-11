What Made The Admiral Kuznetsov One Of The Worst Aircraft Carriers Ever Built?

War with Russia is frightening to imagine, but it's not because of the Russian navy. Unlike the U.S. Navy and its 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, Russia only has one carrier and it's not even nuclear-powered. That's not necessarily what makes it one of the worst aircraft carriers of all time, although the dark-smoke-producing mazut it uses as fuel isn't exactly the most efficient for a modern-day carrier. The Admiral Kuznetsov isn't a modern carrier and has never been brought up to date to compete with them. The Soviet Union built the Kuznetsov but when the USSR collapsed, Russia didn't have — and has never had — the ability to make regular updates.

Advertisement

Ignoring the fact that the carrier has been plagued by disaster after disaster since it was brought in for repairs in 2017, it doesn't quite have the show of force a carrier should have. Unlike America's newest class of carrier, the Gerald R. Ford class, which supports up to 90 aircraft, the Admiral Kuznetsov only houses up to 24 fighter jets and 12 helicopters. The one advantage the Kuznetsov has over most other carriers around the world is that it's the only carrier armed with 12 P-700 Granit anti-ship cruise missiles as well as nearly 200 air-to-surface missiles.

It might not have much to show off in the way of air power, but it can likely defend itself well enough if threatened by adversaries. That, is if it ever gets back to sea.

Advertisement