How Many Aircraft Carriers Does Russia Have? One, And Here's Why

Unlike the United States Navy, which has 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers currently in service (not all deployed simultaneously), Russia only has one, and it's not nuclear-powered. The Kuznetsov, named after Admiral Kuznetsov has been Russia's sole flattop since 1985. However, that wasn't always the case for Russia, well, the Soviet Union. The Kuznetsov had a sister ship with a rather colorful history, but before the electrical system was installed, construction came to a halt and the Varyag was transferred to Ukraine.

It remained in the Ukraine for several years before being gutted to the point where It didn't even have a rudder. Ukraine entered negotiations with a Chinese businessman in 1998 to sell the Varyag. The buyer purchased the carrier under the pretense that he was going to transform it into a floating casino. Unbeknownst to everyone else, he was actually buying it on behalf of the Chinese government to get his country an aircraft carrier.

The Varyag arrived in China in 2002, where the government began the slow process of refitting it to become the Liaoning. This left Russia with a single aircraft carrier. The Soviet Union collapse left finances awry, and maintaining carriers wasn't possible. The newly formed government dismantled or sold them to other countries like China and India.