5 Of The Most Powerful Fighter Jet Engines Ever Made

Pratt & Whitney clearly sees no need to be modest when it comes to the F135. Wasting no time at all, the brand boasts, "not only is the F135 the most powerful and most advanced fighter engine ever produced, it's also the most dependable." After that, it was incumbent upon the brand to share exactly what the F135 can do in terms of specs.

The most critical spec of this engine is that it can hit an absurd 40,000+ pounds of thrust, putting it comfortably more than 20 times higher than the output of the Luftwaffe's infamous Me 262 engine. The engine is described by Pratt & Whitney as being "the heartbeat of the F-35," a powerhouse of an engine for a powerhouse of a fighter jet. The F-35 needs no introduction, capable of hitting around 1,200 mph (or Mach 1.6) and with an operational ceiling that exceeds 50,000 feet. Its range also exceeds 1,350 miles with a full internal fuel supply (it's also equipped to be refueled from the air where appropriate).

With these virtues in mind, the F135 engine is a vital part of making the F-35A Lightning II one of the most capable and versatile fighter jets around. It was introduced during 2001's Joint Strike Fighter program, as a fifth-generation replacement for models such as the long-serving F-16 Fighting Falcon. It has a suite of advanced features including the Electro-Optical Targeting System and a varied repertoire of weapons that can be customized to the job at hand. The engine itself boasts its own sophisticated features, including the capability to reduce its thermal signature (thereby making it more difficult to track) and the in-built capacity to monitor its performance. The idea behind the whole package is to perform for as long as possible.