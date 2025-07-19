How The World's First Supersonic Jet Changed Warfare Forever

The first aircraft to break the sound barrier wasn't powered by jet engines. Instead, it was more like a rocket with wings and a tail. In 1947, an experimental airplane called the Bell X-1 was taxied by a B-29 bomber to 43,000 feet in the air. The pilot, Captain Chuck Yeager, then kicked on the craft's liquid-fueled rocket engine. The craft tore through the thin atmosphere and officially broke the sound barrier, reaching a top speed of Mach 1.06. It was the world's first supersonic level flight. Less than 6 months later, Yeager broke the record again, reaching 957 mph, or Mach 1.45, on March 26, 1948.

Prior to the X-1's breakthrough, engineers had feared that exceeding the speed of sound could result in catastrophic failure; however, the Bell X-1 proved that the "sound barrier" wasn't an insurmountable obstacle for aircraft. However, because such records were being broken at the height of the Korean War, it was clear that jet engines, not rocket engines, were the future of aerial warfare. Over the skies of Korea, jet fighters like the F-86 gave the upper hand to American forces. Jet engines were fast, but they were also more fuel-efficient and maneuverable than rocket engines. Thus, the United States and its allies applied research insights from the Bell X-1 experiments to develop the first supersonic jet-powered aircraft.

The result was the North American F-100 Super Sabre. Designed by North American Aviation, the F-100 Super Sabre was commissioned for manufacture by the United States Air Force (USAF). Its first official flight took place in 1953, but it had a shaky start. The F-100 had a reputation for accidents and was pulled from production several times. Nonetheless, the F-100's most enduring legacy was the engineering arms race that it set into motion.