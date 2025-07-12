5 Of The Fastest Bomber Planes, Ranked By Top Speed

The bomber is a menacing sight for any pilot or target on the receiving end of its payload. Aerial combat is only around a century old, but it quickly bisected itself into two distinct aircraft types. Modern military aircraft feature all manner of support services but the practice of taking war to the skies came into its own as aerial dogfighting and ground bombing exercises. Bombers have been at the forefront of what air forces have tasked themselves with since the concept of an aerial force came into being.

Aerial bombing was, in its infancy, a harrowing task. These aircraft were lumbering, sky-bound cargo equipment built to drop huge payloads. They completed with little in the way of maneuverability, speed, or defensive capabilities. It was therefore the responsibility of fighter pilots to protect ground assault aircraft and escort them to their targets. But this changed after World War II. The B-24 Liberator was introduced to the war effort in 1941 and could reach ground speeds of 290 mph. Then, 30 years later, in the 1970s, the B-1B Lancer prototype bomber was designed as a replacement for the B-52 and could reach Mach 2.2 (1,688 miles per hour). Another prototype that never made it into full production was the Russian Sukhoi T-4, an aircraft project canceled in 1975 but reportedly capable of reaching Mach 3 (1,988 MPH). The bomber has come a long way in a short time, ironically making pilots safer and their enemies on the ground much less so in the process.