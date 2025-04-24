How Stealth Aircraft Technology Has Evolved From The F-117 Nighthawk To The B-21 Raider

Stealth — or low-observable – technology used to be rare on aircraft, only seen on the F-117 Nighthawk and B-2 Spirit, but it's the defining feature of an entire generation of fighter jets like the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II. Compare the appearance of modern fifth-generation fighters to the Nighthawk and you see they don't look like a blocky contraption designed in Minecraft. The Nighthawk took all of its cues from a prototype aircraft named Have Blue in 1977, which was also boxy-looking. That's not by accident.

Radar transmitters send out bursts of radar waves and when they hit a conventional aircraft, it reflects the waves, alerting air control to its presence. However, the sharp angles and straight edges seen on the Nighthawk create a smaller cross-section, so they don't deflect radar waves directly back to radar receivers. The military tested this new low-observable aircraft in complete secrecy for eight years at the Tonopah Test Range in Nevada. There were periodic leaks, but it wasn't until 1990 that the U.S. Air Force officially acknowledged its existence, shortly after it took part in combat operations in Panama.

All the while, the Air Force and Northrop Grumman were hard at work improving the technology with the B-2 Spirit, a stealth bomber that didn't have the blocky look of its predecessor. Another change is the B-2's lack of vertical stabilizers, which gave it an even smaller radar cross-section. There's much more that goes into creating a stealth aircraft than its shape, though.

