Was The F-117 Nighthawk A Fighter Or A Bomber? Why The Jet's Designation Is So Confusing

Lockheed's Skunk Works started its development of the F-117 Nighthawk in 1977 after the U.S. Air Force requested an undetectable fighter jet capable of wiping out high-value targets. The Air Force flew its first F-117A by 1981 and had a fully operational one by 1983. The Nighthawk's production was a closely guarded secret, with the general public oblivious to its existence until 1988 when the Air Force finally went public with it. People wouldn't geta real-life glimpse of the stealth fighter for another two years, after it already had been flying missions overseas for seven years. The Air Force retired the stealth fighter in 2008.

While the Nighthawk might have looked a little funnier than traditional fighter jets with its bulky, angular design, it has influenced and inspired the stealth capabilities of the F-22 Raptor fighter jet and even Northrop-Grumman's B-2 Spirit stealth bomber. The F-117 was undoubtedly designed as a fighter jet, but it had some drastic differences from more traditional fighters.

For starters, it was completely devoid of any kind of gun, a feature present on virtually all fighters since World War II. It did have internal compartments that could carry an assortment of weapons, weighing up to 5,000 pounds, but it didn't carry air-to-air missiles. There was never any intention for the Nighthawk to intercept other aircraft. While it had been active several years before the public knew about it, the Gulf War would shine a light on its exact purpose.

