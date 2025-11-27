4 Of The Worst Engines Ever Used By Harley-Davidson (According To Bikers)

Over the last century, American motorcycle giant Harley-Davidson has put out several iconic engines, each unique enough to have an impact, however small, not only on the company itself but also on the current motorcycle engine market. We've covered many of these engines time and time again, often breaking them down by when they were built, what they brought to the table, and which motorcycles they powered. But rarely have we delved into which of them bikers consider the worst from the company. Well, until now.

Harley-Davidson is known for some of the best, albeit expensive, motorcycles today. However, it did start by making just an engine before designing a whole bike around it. In this respect, engines have always been integral to the company, whether a humble Panhead or Knucklehead, or the more robust Milwaukee Eight that powers most of its current motorcycle lineup. Among this hefty lineup, though, are a few engines that many bikers agree fell short of the glory Harley has carefully crafted over the years. Be it from reliability issues, cheap build quality, poor gas mileage, or simply having a jarringly odd sound, here are some of the worst engines ever used by Harley-Davidson.